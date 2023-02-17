Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Tecno Spark 6 is currently available in the market, the smartphone has a few of the best features. The market is significantly impacted by the phone’s characteristics.

The 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen on the smartphone has a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 18,999/-

Tecno Spark 6 Specifications:

BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI Hios 6.0 Dimensions 170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 1.8 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 1TB) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video Front 8 MP, LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

