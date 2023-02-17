Advertisement
  • Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and full specifications
Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and full specifications

Articles
  • Tecno Spark 6 price in Pakistan and specifications.
  • The Tecno Spark 6 has 4GB of RAM.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Tecno Spark 6 is currently available in the market, the smartphone has a few of the best features. The market is significantly impacted by the phone’s characteristics.

The G70 CPU in the Spark 6 offers exceptional performance. The Tecno Spark 6 has 4GB of RAM.

The 6.8-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen on the smartphone has a resolution of 720 x 1640 pixels.

Tecno Spark 6 is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 6 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 18,999/-

Tecno Spark 6 Specifications:

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIHios 6.0
Dimensions170.8 x 77.3 x 9.2 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPU1.8 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G70
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution720 x 1640 Pixels (~263 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 1TB)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 16 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + QVGA, LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video
Front8 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

