Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan and specification

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan and features.

The MediaTek Helio G70 chipset powers the smartphone.

The phone’s battery has a 6000 mAh capacity.

Tecno Spark 7 phone is currently available in the market, this Spark series phone has a tone of incredible features and traits.

The MediaTek Helio G70, which powers the phone, has an octa-core Spark 7 CPU that operates at a speed of 2.0 GHz. This gadget has a 6.5-inch full-HD capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen.

The Tecno Spark 7 offers 64GB of internal storage in addition to 4GB of RAM. Increased data storage is possible with MicroSD cards.

On the back of the Tecno 7, there are four cameras, including a 16 megapixel primary camera and a 2 megapixel backup camera.

For selfies and video calls, this phone’s front-facing 8-megapixel camera is available.

Tecno Spark 7 Price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 7 price in Pakistan is Rs. 19,999/-

Tecno Spark 7 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.5 Dimensions 164.8 x 76.1 x 9.5 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Magnet Black, Morpheus Blue, Spruce Green, summer Mint FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G70 GPU Arm Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1640 Pixels (~275 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 16 MP, AF + 2ndry unknown camera, Quad LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps ), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail , IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh Advertisement

