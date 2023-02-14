Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs

Tecno Spark 8 Pro has a 6.8-inch HD+ display screen.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

It has 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

Tecno Spark 8 Pro is currently available for purchase. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

It features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2480 pixels.

At the back, there are three cameras: a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a QVGA, dual LED flash. It has an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

It has 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read Nokia G20 price in Pakistan & Special features Nokia G20 has a MediaTek Helio G35 processor. The device features 4...

Advertisement

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,499/-

Tecno Spark 8 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 169 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Komodo Island , Interstellar Black, Winsor Violet Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2480 Pixels (~398 PPI) Protection NEG Extra Features 500 nits (HBM) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Super Night Mode 2.0, Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W