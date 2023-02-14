Advertisement
Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs

Articles
Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Tecno Spark 8 Pro has a 6.8-inch HD+ display screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • It has 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage.
Tecno Spark 8 Pro is currently available for purchase. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

It features a 6.8-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2480 pixels.

At the back, there are three cameras: a 48MP primary sensor, a 2MP depth sensor, and a QVGA, dual LED flash. It has an 8MP selfie camera on the front.

It has 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan

The Tecno Spark 8 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 36,499/-

Tecno Spark 8 Pro specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIHIOS 7.6
Dimensions169 x 76.8 x 8.8 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsKomodo Island, Interstellar Black, Winsor Violet
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.8 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2480 Pixels (~398 PPI)
ProtectionNEG
Extra Features500 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesSuper Night Mode 2.0, Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 26mm (wide), With Dual LED Flash, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W
