Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & special features

  • Tecno Spark 8C has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.
  • The phone has a dual camera configuration with an LED flash on the back.
  • A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.
The Tecno Spark 8C is now on sale in Pakistan. The smartphone’s 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen features a 720 x 1612 Pixels Full HD+ resolution.

The phone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is adequate for storing big amounts of data.

The phone has a dual camera configuration with an LED flash on the back. The main camera has a resolution of 13 megapixels, and the front-facing camera has a resolution of 8 megapixels.

A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/-

Tecno Spark 8C specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11.0 (Go edition)
UIHIOS 7.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76 x 9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsTurquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetUnisoc T606
GPUARM Mali-G57
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W

