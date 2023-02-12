Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & special features

Tecno Spark 8C has a 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen.

The phone has a dual camera configuration with an LED flash on the back.

A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Advertisement

The Tecno Spark 8C is now on sale in Pakistan. The smartphone’s 6.6-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen features a 720 x 1612 Pixels Full HD+ resolution.

The phone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which is adequate for storing big amounts of data.

The phone has a dual camera configuration with an LED flash on the back. The main camera has a resolution of 13 megapixels, and the front-facing camera has a resolution of 8 megapixels.

A 5000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan

Advertisement Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan is Rs. 34,999/- Tecno Spark 8C specifications BUILD OS Android 11.0 (Go edition) UI HIOS 7.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76 x 9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Turquoise, Magnet Black, Iris Purple, Diamond Gray FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset Unisoc T606 GPU ARM Mali-G57 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~267 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, 27mm (wide) + QVGA, Dual LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Face Unlock, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W Also Read Tecno Spark 8C price in Pakistan & specifications A new device in the Spark series has been unveiled by the...