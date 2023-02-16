Advertisement
Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Spark 9 Pro

  • The Tecno Spark 9 Pro has an Octa-core processor
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The device has a 6.6 inches screen.
The new Tecno Spark 9 Pro will be available in the near future. The new Spark phone will be of exceptional quality. The most recent device is the Tecno Spark 9 Pro.

An Octa-core 2.3 GHz processor powers the Tecno Spark 9 Pro. The screen of the upcoming smartphone will be 6.6 inches. The new Tecno Spark 9 Pro features an IPS LCD touchscreen with a full-HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Tecno Spark 9 has the most RAM in this phone, with 6 gigabytes. As a result, you may be confident that your phone’s RAM will allow it to run quickly.

The device has 128 gigabytes of storage, allowing you to save as much data as you wish.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999/-

Tecno Spark 9 Pro specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIHIOS 8.6
Dimensions164.6 x 76 x 9 mm
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsInfinity Black, Sky Mirror
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 3/4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.9, 27mm (wide), AF + Unspecified 2ndry camera, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesGe-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, LED Flash
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W
