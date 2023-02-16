Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features

Tecno Camon 19 price in Pakistan & specs
The new Tecno Spark 9 Pro will be available in the near future. The new Spark phone will be of exceptional quality. The most recent device is the Tecno Spark 9 Pro.
An Octa-core 2.3 GHz processor powers the Tecno Spark 9 Pro. The screen of the upcoming smartphone will be 6.6 inches. The new Tecno Spark 9 Pro features an IPS LCD touchscreen with a full-HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.
The Tecno Spark 9 has the most RAM in this phone, with 6 gigabytes. As a result, you may be confident that your phone’s RAM will allow it to run quickly.
The device has 128 gigabytes of storage, allowing you to save as much data as you wish.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|HIOS 8.6
|Dimensions
|164.6 x 76 x 9 mm
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Infinity Black, Sky Mirror
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI)
|Extra Features
|90Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 3/4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.9, 27mm (wide), AF + Unspecified 2ndry camera, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, LED Flash
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W
