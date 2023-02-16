Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features

The Tecno Spark 9 Pro has an Octa-core processor

The new Tecno Spark 9 Pro will be available in the near future. The new Spark phone will be of exceptional quality. The most recent device is the Tecno Spark 9 Pro.

An Octa-core 2.3 GHz processor powers the Tecno Spark 9 Pro. The screen of the upcoming smartphone will be 6.6 inches. The new Tecno Spark 9 Pro features an IPS LCD touchscreen with a full-HD resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels.

The Tecno Spark 9 has the most RAM in this phone, with 6 gigabytes. As a result, you may be confident that your phone’s RAM will allow it to run quickly.

The device has 128 gigabytes of storage, allowing you to save as much data as you wish.

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan

Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999/- Tecno Spark 9 Pro specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI HIOS 8.6 Dimensions 164.6 x 76 x 9 mm Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Infinity Black, Sky Mirror FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.3 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765V/CB Helio G37 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~266 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz MEMORY Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 3/4/6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/1.9, 27mm (wide), AF + Unspecified 2ndry camera, Dual LED Flash Features Ge-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, LED Flash CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE Cat4 150/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/FLAC/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W