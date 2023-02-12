This is how the Vivo Y100 looks like

The Vivo Y100 has recently surfaced in the rumor mill.

The Vivo Y100 has recently surfaced in the rumor mill. It has already been discovered on the Google Play Console, in a GeekBench listing, and in an official Vivo teaser. Now we can see what the phone looks like in real-time images.

The Vivo Y100, according to previous rumors, will be available in two colors: rose gold and blue.The latter is clearly seen here. Though it should be mentioned that, according to sources, both color options will be able to color-shift in some way. On the back, we can also see the phone’s triple-camera setup. Unfortunately, we still don’t know what the cameras are, although the word “OIS” can be seen inscribed on the camera island, so that much is evident.

Speaking of which, hardware information on the Y100 is scant. As far as we know, it will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 900 CPU, 6GB of RAM, and 128GB of storage. The mid-range model is expected to cost roughly INR 27,000 (around $330 or €300).

