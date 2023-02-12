Twitter earns millions of dollars from blocked accounts

The research examined nearly 10,000 tweets from these accounts.

Tweets from the ten accounts received a combined total of 54 million impressions.

The average price for 1,000 impressions on Twitter is $6.46.

Twitter is generating millions of dollars from such a small number of its previously banned accounts, or most infamous users. New research from the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) claims that just 10 accounts that have experienced platform bans once per year bring in up to $19 million in advertising revenue on Twitter.

Some sources claim that just 10 accounts that were previously banned for posting hazardous conspiracies and hate speech are now generating a sizable amount of revenue for Twitter. After Elon Musk took over Twitter, the accounts were restored. The network contains a number of well-known accounts linked to extremism and conspiracy theories, which is the important point to note here. The influencer Andrew Tate, the creator of the Daily Stormer Andrew Anglin, well-known anti-vaxxer Robert Malone, and the Gateway Pundit are also represented.

During a 47-day span in December and January, CCDH examined nearly 10,000 tweets from these accounts in order to learn more about their reach and engagement. based on their analysis:

“on an average day, tweets from the ten accounts received a combined total of 54 million impressions. Projecting this average across 365 days, the accounts can be expected to reach nearly 20 billion impressions over the course of a year.”

According to reports, the average price for 1,000 impressions on Twitter is $6.46. As a result, CCDH calculated that the combined expected annual ad income from the blocked accounts may reach up to $19 million. It’s important to note that while these numbers may not be a precise reflection of how much money Twitter may be earning from these users, they do show how valuable a select group of intensely divisive accounts can be for any network. CCDH stated:

“This work confirms that Twitter has been displaying ads next to every one of the toxic accounts we have investigated, despite the fact that the individuals behind them are known to promote hateful views and falsehoods,”

The research also demonstrates multiple occasions where adverts for well-known sponsors ran alongside these individuals’ rude and aggressive tweets. Like the Prime Video advertisement that appears immediately beneath a tweet from Andrew Anglin. There are a lot more instances like that. Additionally, the business recently disclosed intentions to let even more individuals who had previously been banned to contest suspensions. Watch the progression of events.

