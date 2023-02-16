Twitter is down for thousands of users

Twitter is down for thousands of users in the US.

More than 8,000 users reported troubles with the microblogging service in the US,

Twitter Inc. did not respond quickly to a request for comment.

Advertisement

According to the outage monitoring website Downdetector.com, thousands of Twitter users were unable to access the social media platform on Wednesday.

More than 8,000 users reported troubles with the microblogging service in the United States, Downdetector stated.

Downdetector monitors outages by compiling status updates from many sources, including user-submitted faults on its platform. The disruptions may have impacted a greater number of customers.

Twitter Inc. did not react quickly to a request for comment from Reuters, although the social network’s status page indicated that all systems were operating.

Twitter, which was purchased by billionaire Elon Musk for $44 billion last year, experienced a massive outage in December, preventing tens of thousands of users worldwide from accessing the platform or using its core functions for many hours before services appeared to be restored.

Earlier this month, another disruption affected approximately 9,000 people.

Advertisement

Also Read Elon Musk introduces new Twitter CEO, says he is ‘amazing’ Elon Musk has finally found a CEO for Twitter. Musk's picture shows...