Twitter may make up to $19 million in annual revenue from just 10 accounts.

Following Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter, these accounts were reinstated.

These ten accounts’ tweets garnered an average of 54 million views per day.

Advertisement

According to the Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH), Twitter may make up to $19 million in annual revenue from just 10 accounts that were previously banned from the platform, just through advertising.

The study looked into the roles of ten accounts that had been banned for spreading hate speech and dangerous conspiracies. Following Elon Musk‘s takeover of Twitter, these accounts were reinstated.

Well-known people associated with extremism and conspiracy theories include influencer Andrew Tate, the Daily Stormer’s Andrew Anglin, renowned anti-vaxxer Robert Malone, and the Gateway Pundit.

The Center for Countering Digital Hate (CCDH) examined approximately 10,000 tweets from these accounts from December to January to assess their impact and interaction.

According to their research, these ten accounts’ tweets garnered an average of 54 million views on a daily basis. Extrapolating this average over a full year, the accounts are expected to generate close to 20 billion impressions every year.

Advertisement

To analyze the potential ad revenue generated by these impressions on Twitter, CCDH set up three extra Twitter accounts that only followed the ten accounts in question. Advertisements appeared around once every 6.7 tweets, according to the researchers.

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi 12C Global Edition Shows Up on Geekbench With Helio G85 SoC & 4GB RAM The Xiaomi Redmi 12C debuted only in China a few weeks ago....

CCDH calculated annual ad revenue of up to $19 million for these accounts using data from analytics business Brandwatch, which says the average cost of a Twitter ad is $6.46 per 1,000 impressions.

The figures provided do not represent a comprehensive calculation of Twitter’s revenue from these accounts, but rather demonstrate the platform’s worth in a small group of highly contentious accounts. This also emphasizes Twitter‘s potential for increased profits by returning more problematic users.