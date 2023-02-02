Vivo drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & Features

Vivo drone Camera Phone – The price of this innovative flying camera phone, which has some outstanding features, is USD $ 958/.

It’s important to note that on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry, the federal information minister, commended the device in a tweet.

Vivo drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan Vivo drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,999. Advertisement Vivo drone Camera Phone Specifications: Design Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm Weight 228 GRAM Protection GRILLA GLASS 7 Network Advertisement Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Advertisement Display Display Type SUPER AMOLED Size 6.9” Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels Pixel Density 410 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7 Media Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Advertisement Camera Primary 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP Camera Features LED Selfie Camera 64MP Selfie Camera Features HDR Software Operating System ANDROID 12 Hardware Advertisement Chipset Qualconm Snapdragon 888 GPU G58 MC3 RAM (Memory) 12 GB Internal Storage 128/256 GB Sensors Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity Connectivity Advertisement Bluetooth YES v52 Wi-fi YES USB YES Advertisement Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 6900MAh Placement LI-PO