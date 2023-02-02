Vivo drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan & Features

Advertisement
Vivo drone Camera Phone – The price of this innovative flying camera phone, which has some outstanding features, is USD $ 958/.
It’s important to note that on Wednesday, Fawad Chaudhry, the federal information minister, commended the device in a tweet.
Vivo drone Camera Phone Price in Pakistan
Vivo drone Camera Phone price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,999.
Vivo drone Camera Phone Specifications:
Design
|Dimensions
|147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|228 GRAM
|Protection
|GRILLA GLASS 7
Network
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
Display
|Display Type
|SUPER AMOLED
|Size
|6.9”
|Resolution
|1440 x 3100 pixels
|Pixel Density
|410 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS7
Media
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
Camera
|Primary
|200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
|Camera Features
|LED
|Selfie Camera
|64MP
|Selfie Camera Features
|HDR
Software
|Operating System
|ANDROID 12
Hardware
|Chipset
|Qualconm Snapdragon 888
|GPU
|G58 MC3
|RAM (Memory)
|12 GB
|Internal Storage
|128/256 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity
Connectivity
|Bluetooth
|YES v52
|Wi-fi
|YES
|USB
|YES
Battery
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|6900MAh
|Placement
|LI-PO
