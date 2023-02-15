Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
The Vivo drone camera phone is now available for purchase. It is a high-end device and has some amazing features.
This is the world’s first smartphone with a flying camera, and the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa Core processor.
The smartphone has a 6.9-inch super AMOLED touchscreen with a FHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3100 pixels.
The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded by adding a microSD card.
The phone comes with a large battery of 6900 mAh.
The Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,999/
|Dimensions
|147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|228 GRAM
|Protection
|GRILLA GLASS 7
|Dual SIM
|DUAL SIM
|2G Network
|GSM
|3G Network
|HSDPA
|4G Network
|LTE
|5G Network
|5G
|Display Type
|SUPER AMOLED
|Size
|6.9”
|Resolution
|1440 x 3100 pixels
|Pixel Density
|410 PPI
|Touch Screen
|YES
|Display Protection
|GORILLA GLASS7
|Loudspeaker
|YES
|Handsfree
|YES
|Primary
|200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
|Camera Features
|LED
|Selfie Camera
|64MP
|Selfie Camera Features
|HDR
|Operating System
|ANDROID 12
|Chipset
|Qualconm Snapdragon 888
|GPU
|G58 MC3
|RAM (Memory)
|12 GB
|Internal Storage
|128/256 GB
|Sensors
|Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity
|Bluetooth
|YES v52
|Wi-fi
|YES
|USB
|YES
|Battery Type
|Li-Ion (Lithium Ion)
|Capacity
|6900MAh
|Placement
|LI-PO
