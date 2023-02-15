Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Drone Camera phone has a Snapdragon 888 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.9-inch super AMOLED display.
  • The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.
Advertisement

The Vivo drone camera phone is now available for purchase. It is a high-end device and has some amazing features.

This is the world’s first smartphone with a flying camera, and the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa Core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.9-inch super AMOLED touchscreen with a FHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3100 pixels.

The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded by adding a microSD card.

Also Read

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max price in Pakistan & specifications

The Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has an A16 Bionic 4 chipset....

The phone comes with a large battery of 6900 mAh.

Advertisement

Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan

The Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,999/

Vivo Drone Camera phone specifications

Dimensions147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm
Weight228 GRAM
ProtectionGRILLA GLASS 7

Network

Dual SIMDUAL SIM
2G NetworkGSM
3G NetworkHSDPA
4G NetworkLTE
5G Network5G
Advertisement

Display

Display TypeSUPER AMOLED
Size6.9”
Resolution1440 x 3100 pixels
Pixel Density410 PPI
Touch ScreenYES
Display ProtectionGORILLA GLASS7
Advertisement

Media

LoudspeakerYES
HandsfreeYES
Advertisement

Camera

Primary200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP
Camera FeaturesLED
Selfie Camera64MP
Selfie Camera FeaturesHDR

Software

Advertisement
Operating SystemANDROID 12

Hardware

ChipsetQualconm Snapdragon  888
GPUG58 MC3
RAM (Memory)12 GB
Internal Storage128/256 GB
SensorsFingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity
Advertisement

Connectivity

BluetoothYES v52
Wi-fiYES
USBYES

Battery

Battery TypeLi-Ion (Lithium Ion)
Capacity6900MAh
PlacementLI-PO
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & special features
Tecno Pova 2 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 11 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story