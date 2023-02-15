Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo Drone Camera phone has a Snapdragon 888 chipset.

The Vivo drone camera phone is now available for purchase. It is a high-end device and has some amazing features.

This is the world’s first smartphone with a flying camera, and the phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Octa Core processor.

The smartphone has a 6.9-inch super AMOLED touchscreen with a FHD+ resolution of 1440 x 3100 pixels.

The device includes 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of built-in storage, which can be upgraded by adding a microSD card.

The phone comes with a large battery of 6900 mAh.

Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan

The Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan is Rs. 207,999/

Vivo Drone Camera phone specifications

Dimensions 147.3 x 71.3 x 7.6 mm Weight 228 GRAM Protection GRILLA GLASS 7

Network

Dual SIM DUAL SIM 2G Network GSM 3G Network HSDPA 4G Network LTE 5G Network 5G Display Display Type SUPER AMOLED Size 6.9" Resolution 1440 x 3100 pixels Pixel Density 410 PPI Touch Screen YES Display Protection GORILLA GLASS7 Media Loudspeaker YES Handsfree YES Camera Primary 200MP drone camera+16MP+5MP+32MP Camera Features LED Selfie Camera 64MP Selfie Camera Features HDR Software Operating System ANDROID 12 Hardware Chipset Qualconm Snapdragon 888 GPU G58 MC3 RAM (Memory) 12 GB Internal Storage 128/256 GB Sensors Fingerprint /accelerometer/ gyro/proximity Connectivity Bluetooth YES v52 Wi-fi YES USB YES Battery Battery Type Li-Ion (Lithium Ion) Capacity 6900MAh Placement LI-PO