Vivo s1 price in Pakistan & specifications

  • Vivo s1 price in Pakistan and features.
  • The MediaTek Helio P65 chipset powers the smartphone.
  • The Vivo s1’s battery has a 4500 mAh capacity.
Vivo s1  smartphone is currently available in the market, the MediaTek Helio P65 chipset powers the smartphone.

The 6.38-inch super AMOLED capacitive touchscreen on the Vivo s1 has a 1080 x 2340-pixel resolution.

The smartphone offers 128GB of built-in storage and 4GB of RAM, both of which can be expanded via a microSD card.

The Vivo s1’s battery has a 4500 mAh capacity.

Vivo s1 Price in Pakistan

Vivo s1 Price in Pakistan is Rs. 35,999/-

Vivo s1 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.53 x 75.23 x 8.13
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Black, Cosmic Green, Skyline Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.7 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT6768 Helio P65 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.38 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 16 MP, (wide), 1/2.8″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 13mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, WiFi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat7 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery charging
Also Read

Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and features. The Helio P22 SoC powers...

 

