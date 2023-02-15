Advertisement
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan

  • The Vivo V21 has a 6.44-inch MOLED display.
  • The smartphone has a Dimension 800U processor.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 265 GB of storage.
The Vivo V21 is a budget smartphone that is widely available and reasonably priced.

The Dimension 800U processor powers the Vivo V21. It is a powerful chipset that can be found in high-end smartphones.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch MOLED 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 8.20 x 2400 pixel s.

The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 265 GB of storage. An optical fingerprint sensor protects the data behind the screen.

The phone has three cameras on the back. The primary camera has 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera has 44 megapixels, both of which produce high-quality images.

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Vivo V21 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetDimensity 800U
GPUARM Mali-G57
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz refresh rate
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh
– Fast battery charging 33W
