Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo V21 has a 6.44-inch MOLED display.

The smartphone has a Dimension 800U processor.

The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 265 GB of storage.

Advertisement

The Vivo V21 is a budget smartphone that is widely available and reasonably priced.

The Dimension 800U processor powers the Vivo V21. It is a powerful chipset that can be found in high-end smartphones.

The smartphone has a 6.44-inch MOLED 90Hz display with a FHD+ resolution of 8.20 x 2400 pixel s.

The smartphone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 265 GB of storage. An optical fingerprint sensor protects the data behind the screen.

Also Read Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications The Vivo Drone Camera phone has a Snapdragon 888 chipset. The smartphone...

The phone has three cameras on the back. The primary camera has 64 megapixels, and the selfie camera has 44 megapixels, both of which produce high-quality images.

Advertisement

Vivo V21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 59,999/-

Vivo V21 specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch 11 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Dimensity 800U GPU ARM Mali-G57 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz refresh rate MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], gyro-EIS) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4400 mAh – Fast battery charging 33W