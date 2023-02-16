Advertisement
Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & features

Vivo V21e

  • Vivo V21e has a 6.4-inch screen.
  • The device has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space.
  • The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.
The Vivo V21e is now on the market in Pakistan. The Snapdragon 720 CPU, which is fairly powerful, powers the gadget.

The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

The Vivo V21e has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space, allowing you to keep a lot of data. The CPU and RAM in the smartphone allow it to work rapidly.

On the back of the phone, there are three cameras. The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery.

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V21e price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/-

Vivo V21e specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch OS 11.1
Dimensions161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsRoman Black, Diamond Flare
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.3Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 720G
GPUAdreno 618
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
Front44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min (advertised)
