Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & features

Vivo V21e has a 6.4-inch screen.

The device has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space.

The phone is powered by a 4000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

The Vivo V21e is now on the market in Pakistan. The Snapdragon 720 CPU, which is fairly powerful, powers the gadget.

The smartphone sports a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a 1080 x 2400 pixel resolution.

The Vivo V21e has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage space, allowing you to keep a lot of data. The CPU and RAM in the smartphone allow it to work rapidly.

On the back of the phone, there are three cameras. The smartphone has a 4000 mAh battery.

Also Read Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs Vivo V27 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chip. The...

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Vivo V21e price in Pakistan is Rs. 46,999/- Vivo V21e specifications BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 161.2 x 74.4 x 7.4 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Roman Black, Diamond Flare FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.3Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.72″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/4.0″, AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 44 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, AG Glass back, plastic frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 66% in 30 min (advertised) Advertisement