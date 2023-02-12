Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo V25e price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan & special features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo V25e price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan & special features

Advertisement
  • Vivo V25e is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.
  • The device has a 6.44-inch screen.
  • The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Vivo V25e is a new smartphone that will be available shortly. The Vivo V25e is a high-end phone that the company plans to introduce soon.

The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, one of the most modern smartphone chipsets.

A powerful GPU, the Mali G57, is also included. The new Vivo V25e is powered by an octa-core processor. This new smartphone will have a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1612. The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 74,999/-

Advertisement

Vivo V25e specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch OS
Dimensions159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm
Weight183 g
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Black, Sunrise Gold
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 1300 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide),, PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 58% in 30 min (advertised)

Also Read

Vivo V25 5G and V25e prices in Pakistan leaked before launch
Vivo V25 5G and V25e prices in Pakistan leaked before launch

The Vivo V25 5G and V25e are about to be released. The...

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung A13 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Samsung A13 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C35 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan & special features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story