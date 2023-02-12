Vivo V25e price in Pakistan & special features

Vivo V25e is powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC.

The device has a 6.44-inch screen.

The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

The Vivo V25e is a new smartphone that will be available shortly. The Vivo V25e is a high-end phone that the company plans to introduce soon.

The phone will be powered by the MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, one of the most modern smartphone chipsets.

A powerful GPU, the Mali G57, is also included. The new Vivo V25e is powered by an octa-core processor. This new smartphone will have a 6.44-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 720 x 1612. The device is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 74,999/- Advertisement Vivo V25e specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 183 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Black, Sunrise Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

Vivo V25e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 74,999/- Advertisement Vivo V25e specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions 159.2 x 74.2 x 7.8 mm Weight 183 g SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Diamond Black, Sunrise Gold FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) Extra Features 90Hz, 1300 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM ) Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP, f/1.8, (wide),, PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 32 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Color changing back panel color, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 44W, 58% in 30 min (advertised)