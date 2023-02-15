Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23e has a 6.44-inch screen. The phone has three cameras on...
The new Vivo V27 Pro will be available in Pakistan in the near future. It is slated for release on March 31, 2023.
The Vivo V27 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chip, which is known for its high performance.
The phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. sports a 1080 x 2404 FHD+ resolution.
The phone comes with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. The device is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.
The Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 113,999/
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 930
|GPU
|PowerVR B-Series
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Color changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W
