Edition: English
Edition: English

World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V27 Pro

  • Vivo V27 Pro is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chip.
  • The device has a 6.4-inch screen.
  • The smartphone has a 4700 mAh battery.
The new Vivo V27 Pro will be available in Pakistan in the near future. It is slated for release on March 31, 2023.

The Vivo V27 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chip, which is known for its high performance.

The phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. sports a 1080 x 2404 FHD+ resolution.

The phone comes with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. The device is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 113,999/

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 930
GPUPowerVR B-Series
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (uses shared SIM slot)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected][email protected], HDR)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsColor changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh
– Fast charging 67W
