Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan & specs

The new Vivo V27 Pro will be available in Pakistan in the near future. It is slated for release on March 31, 2023.

The Vivo V27 Pro will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 Plus chip, which is known for its high performance.

The phone has a 6.4-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display. sports a 1080 x 2404 FHD+ resolution.

The phone comes with 8 or 12 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage. The device is powered by a 4700 mAh battery.

Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan

The Vivo V27 Pro price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 113,999/

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 930 GPU PowerVR B-Series DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2404 Pixels (~409 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM Card microSDXC (uses shared SIM slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 50 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected], HDR) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Color changing back panel color, Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4700 mAh – Fast charging 67W