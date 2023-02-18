Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specifications

Advertisement
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan

  • The Vivo V27e has a Mediatek Helio G99 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display.
  • The device includes 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage.
Vivo has unveiled the V27e smartphone, which will be the series entry-level model. Despite being a base model, it includes all of the high-end features.

The Vivo V27e features an octa-core processor and the industry-leading Mediatek Helio G99 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display, which gives it a premium look. The display has a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Other configurations of the device include 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of built-in storage. A 4600 mAh battery powers the device.

Also Read

Vivo Y56 5G Announced With 50MP Camera & 5,000 mAh Battery
Vivo Y56 5G Announced With 50MP Camera & 5,000 mAh Battery

Vivo has now unveiled the Y56 5G after the release of the...

The storage can be further upgraded by adding a microSD card in the card slot. The phone will have a triple camera setup on the back.

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 83,999/-

Vivo V27e specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack; other colors
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.62 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM,
CardmicroSDXC
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Ring-LED flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 66W wired
