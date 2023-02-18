Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y56 5G Announced With 50MP Camera & 5,000 mAh Battery
Vivo has now unveiled the Y56 5G after the release of the...
Vivo has unveiled the V27e smartphone, which will be the series entry-level model. Despite being a base model, it includes all of the high-end features.
The Vivo V27e features an octa-core processor and the industry-leading Mediatek Helio G99 chipset.
The smartphone has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display, which gives it a premium look. The display has a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.
Other configurations of the device include 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of built-in storage. A 4600 mAh battery powers the device.
The storage can be further upgraded by adding a microSD card in the card slot. The phone will have a triple camera setup on the back.
The Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 83,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 13 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black; other colors
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
|GPU
|Mali-G57 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.62 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM,
|Card
|microSDXC
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Ring-LED flash
|Features
|Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, OTG
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
|– Fast charging 66W wired
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.