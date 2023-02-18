Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo V27e has a Mediatek Helio G99 chipset.

Vivo has unveiled the V27e smartphone, which will be the series entry-level model. Despite being a base model, it includes all of the high-end features.

The Vivo V27e features an octa-core processor and the industry-leading Mediatek Helio G99 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.62-inch AMOLED display, which gives it a premium look. The display has a FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz.

Other configurations of the device include 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of built-in storage. A 4600 mAh battery powers the device.

The storage can be further upgraded by adding a microSD card in the card slot. The phone will have a triple camera setup on the back.

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan

The Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 83,999/-

Vivo V27e specifications

BUILD OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black; other colors FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.62 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, Card microSDXC CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Ring-LED flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh – Fast charging 66W wired