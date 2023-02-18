Advertisement
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V27e

  • Vivo V27e has an Octa-core CPU and MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.62-inch display.
  • The device is powered by a 4600 mAh battery.
Vivo is unveiling the V27e smartphone, which will be the entry-level model in this series. Despite the fact that it is a base model, it includes all of the high-end features.

The Vivo V27e is equipped with an octa-core CPU and the industry-leading Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 chipset. There are other options for 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V27e sports a huge 6.62-inch screen that gives it a premium appearance. It features an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device is powered by a 4600 mAh battery.

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 83,999/-

Vivo V27e specifications

BuildOSAndroid 13 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMHybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack; other colors
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm)
GPUMali-G57 MC2
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.62 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI)
Extra Features120Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM,
CardmicroSDXC
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Ring-LED flash
FeaturesPhase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, OTG
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh
– Fast charging 66W wired
