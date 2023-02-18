Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V27e has an Octa-core CPU and MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 chipset.

The smartphone has a 6.62-inch display.

The device is powered by a 4600 mAh battery.

Vivo is unveiling the V27e smartphone, which will be the entry-level model in this series. Despite the fact that it is a base model, it includes all of the high-end features.

The Vivo V27e is equipped with an octa-core CPU and the industry-leading Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 chipset. There are other options for 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB or 256 GB of internal storage.

The Vivo V27e sports a huge 6.62-inch screen that gives it a premium appearance. It features an AMOLED capacitive touchscreen display with a full HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels and a refresh rate of 120 Hz. The device is powered by a 4600 mAh battery.

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 83,999/-

Vivo V27e specifications

Build OS Android 13 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Hybrid Dual SIM, Dual Standby, (Nano-SIM) Colors Black; other colors Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 + 6 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT8781 Helio G99 (6nm) GPU Mali-G57 MC2 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.62 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~398 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz Memory Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM, Card microSDXC Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF, OIS + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), Ring-LED flash Features Phase detection, touch focus, Geo-tagging, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, OTG NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G HSPA, 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4600 mAh – Fast charging 66W wired