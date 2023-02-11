Vivo X60 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & Specs
The Vivo X60 Pro is a great option for individuals seeking for a high-end smartphone because it has a premium selection of features and specifications.
The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.
The Vivo X60 Pro features a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens.
It also has a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.
Other notable features of the Vivo X60 Pro include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and a 4200mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 33W.
Vivo X60 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 129,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 11.1
|Dimensions
|158.6 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 650
|Display
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2376 Pixels (~398 PPI)
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10+
|Memory
|Built-in
|256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM
|Card
|No
|Camera
|Main
|Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, gimbal stabilization + 13 MP, f/2.5, 50mm (portrait), 1/2.8″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), LED Flash
|Features
|Zeiss optics, Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Glass back, aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W
