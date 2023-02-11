Vivo X60 Pro price in Pakistan & Features

The Vivo X60 Pro features a triple-camera setup on the rear.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset.

It has 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo X60 Pro is a great option for individuals seeking for a high-end smartphone because it has a premium selection of features and specifications.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G chipset, along with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The Vivo X60 Pro features a triple-camera setup on the rear, including a 48MP primary camera, a 13MP telephoto lens, a 13MP ultra-wide-angle lens.

It also has a 32MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Other notable features of the Vivo X60 Pro include an in-display fingerprint sensor, 5G connectivity, Bluetooth 5.2, Wi-Fi 6, NFC, and a 4200mAh battery that supports fast charging up to 33W.

Vivo X60 Pro price in Pakistan

Vivo X60 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 129,999/-

Vivo X60 Pro specifications

Build OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 158.6 x 73.2 x 7.6 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.2 GHz Kryo 585 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 585 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 585) Chipset Qualcomm SM8250-AC Snapdragon 870 5G (7 nm) GPU Adreno 650 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2376 Pixels (~398 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10+ Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, gimbal stabilization + 13 MP, f/2.5, 50mm (portrait), 1/2.8″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 13 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide), LED Flash Features Zeiss optics , Phase detection, Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, FingerPrint (under display, optical, Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Glass back, aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4200 mAh – Fast charging 33W