Vivo X80 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo X80 is currently available for sale. It is a high-end smartphone that runs on the Android 12 operating system with the company’s own Funtouch OS 12 skin on top.

It is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 processor with an octa-core CPU and Mali-G710 MC10. The phone comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of internal storage.

The device features a 6.8-inch Full HD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 Pixels and a 120Hz refresh rate. It also has an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication.

The phone has a triple camera setup on the back, including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, a 12-megapixel ultra-wide sensor, and a 12-megapixel depth sensor. The front-facing camera is a 32-megapixel sensor.

The Vivo X80 is equipped with a 4500 mAh battery with support for 80W fast charging. It also has 5G connectivity.

Vivo X80 price in Pakistan

The Vivo X80 price in Pakistan is Rs. 169,999/-

Vivo X80 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.95 x 75.23 x 8.30mm Weight 206 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Urban Blue, Cosmic Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 2(1900), 3(1800), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 8(900), 34(2000), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA Processor CPU Octa-core (1 x 3.05 GHz Cortex-A78 + 3 x 2.6 GHz Cortex-A78 + 4 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 9000 (4 nm ) GPU Mali-G710 MC10 Display Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.8 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~388 PPI) Extra Features 120Hz, HDR, 1500 nits (peak) Memory Built-in 256GB Built-in, 12GB RAM (+4GB Extended RAM), UFS 3.1 Card No Camera Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), 1/1.49″, PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 12 MP, f/2.0, 50mm (telephoto), 1/2.93″, PDAF, 2x optical zoom + 12 MP, f/2.0, 16mm (ultrawide), 1/2.93″, AF, LED Flash Features Zeiss optics , Zeiss T* lens coating, Pixel Shift, dual-LED dual-tone flash, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), 1/2.8″, HDR, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth 5.3, A2DP, LE, aptX HD GPS Yes + dual-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity Audio Dual stereo Speaker Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Glass back or Eco leather back, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast charging 80W, 50% in 11 min (advertised), Reverse charging