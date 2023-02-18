Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan and specs

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan and features.

Vivo Y02s is now available in the market, the smartphone is reasonably priced and has amazing features.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 Processor, which has been made available by a number of companies. The Vivo Y02s’ Octa-Core processor has a 2.0 GHz clock speed.

The PowerVR GE8320 serves as this phone’s GPU. The 6.51-inch display on the Vivo Y02s has a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

The big capacitive touchscreen with IPS LCD is well-liked by users. The speedy smartphone Vivo Y02s features 3GB of Memory.

The phone’s internal storage of 64GB allows it to store additional data. The Vivo Y02s comes with a microSD card. On this phone, there is only one rear camera. 8 megapixel smartphone camera.

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Vivo Y02s specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164 x 76 x 8.2 mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Vibrant Blue, Fluorite Black FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53) Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main 8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W

