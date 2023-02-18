Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan and specs

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan and specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan and specs

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan and specs

Advertisement
  • Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan and features.
  • The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 Processor.
  • The PowerVR GE8320 serves as this phone’s GPU.
Advertisement

Vivo Y02s is now available in the market, the smartphone is reasonably priced and has amazing features.

The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 Processor, which has been made available by a number of companies. The Vivo Y02s’ Octa-Core processor has a 2.0 GHz clock speed.

The PowerVR GE8320 serves as this phone’s GPU. The 6.51-inch display on the Vivo Y02s has a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

The big capacitive touchscreen with IPS LCD is well-liked by users. The speedy smartphone Vivo Y02s features 3GB of Memory.

The phone’s internal storage of 64GB allows it to store additional data. The Vivo Y02s comes with a microSD card. On this phone, there is only one rear camera. 8 megapixel smartphone camera.

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Vivo Y02s specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164 x 76 x 8.2 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVibrant Blue, Fluorite Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMain8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and features
Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and features

Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and specifications. The smartphone's display has a...

 

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Realme C35 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C35 Price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and specifications
Apple iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story