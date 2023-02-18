Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan and specs

Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and features
Vivo Y02s is now available in the market, the smartphone is reasonably priced and has amazing features.
The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Helio P35 Processor, which has been made available by a number of companies. The Vivo Y02s’ Octa-Core processor has a 2.0 GHz clock speed.
The PowerVR GE8320 serves as this phone’s GPU. The 6.51-inch display on the Vivo Y02s has a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.
The big capacitive touchscreen with IPS LCD is well-liked by users. The speedy smartphone Vivo Y02s features 3GB of Memory.
The phone’s internal storage of 64GB allows it to store additional data. The Vivo Y02s comes with a microSD card. On this phone, there is only one rear camera. 8 megapixel smartphone camera.
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|FuntouchOS 12
|Dimensions
|164 x 76 x 8.2 mm
|Weight
|182 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Vibrant Blue, Fluorite Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32/64GB Built-in, 2/3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|8 MP, f/2.0, AF, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, f/2.2
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, plastic back, plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
