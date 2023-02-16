Vivo Y100 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo V21e price in Pakistan & features
The Vivo Y100 will be released both domestically and abroad. We’ll go over some of the smartphone specifications that have been confirmed as a consequence of recent leaks.
In a word, the Vivo Y100 is a fantastic smartphone with a massive 6.51-inch HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that is ready to provide an exceptional user experience thanks to its HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
The new Vivo Y100 has three back cameras as well. The new Y100 will sport 8 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 128 or 256 GB. The battery capacity of the phone is 5000 mAh.
Vivo Y100 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 84,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|Funtouch OS 13
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Various
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.4 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
|GPU
|Mali-G68 MC4
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.51 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|50 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging
