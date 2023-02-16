Advertisement
Vivo Y100 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y100

  • The Vivo Y100 has a 6.51-inch display.
  • The device has 8 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 128 or 256 GB.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y100 will be released both domestically and abroad. We’ll go over some of the smartphone specifications that have been confirmed as a consequence of recent leaks.

In a word, the Vivo Y100 is a fantastic smartphone with a massive 6.51-inch HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that is ready to provide an exceptional user experience thanks to its HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The new Vivo Y100 has three back cameras as well. The new Y100 will sport 8 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 128 or 256 GB. The battery capacity of the phone is 5000 mAh.

Vivo Y100 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y100 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 84,999/-

Vivo Y100 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch OS 13
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPU2.4 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC
GPUMali-G68 MC4
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front50 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast battery charging
