Vivo Y100 price in Pakistan & specs

The Vivo Y100 has a 6.51-inch display.

The device has 8 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 128 or 256 GB.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

The Vivo Y100 will be released both domestically and abroad. We’ll go over some of the smartphone specifications that have been confirmed as a consequence of recent leaks.

In a word, the Vivo Y100 is a fantastic smartphone with a massive 6.51-inch HD+ AMOLED capacitive touchscreen that is ready to provide an exceptional user experience thanks to its HD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The new Vivo Y100 has three back cameras as well. The new Y100 will sport 8 GB of RAM and a storage capacity of 128 or 256 GB. The battery capacity of the phone is 5000 mAh.

Vivo Y100 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y100 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 84,999/-

Vivo Y100 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI Funtouch OS 13 Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU 2.4 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 900 SoC GPU Mali-G68 MC4 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.51 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~404 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128/256GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 50 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint, Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast battery charging