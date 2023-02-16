Vivo Y100 unveils with a 90Hz AMOLED screen & Dimensity 900 SoC

The Vivo Y100, the latest Y-series phone, has been officially announced in India.

The Vivo Y100, the latest Y-series phone, has been officially announced in India. The phone has a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The panel has a peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits and supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

The backs of the Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold Vivo Y100 models feature color-changing Fluorite AG glass that shifts colour when exposed to UV light. A 64 MP main camera with OIS, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth module are also housed on the back.

The Dimensity 900 system on a chip is at the helm, aided by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD slot. The phone runs Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13, and comes with a 4,500 mAh battery and a 44 W fast charger. An in-display fingerprint scanner, an IP54 rating, and a hybrid dual-SIM slot are among the other features.

The Vivo Y100 comes in Pacific Blue, Twilight Gold, and Metal Black. The 8/128GB trim is available for an introductory price of INR 24,999 from Vivo’s official website as well as partnering online retailers.

