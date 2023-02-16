Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo Y100 unveils with a 90Hz AMOLED screen & Dimensity 900 SoC
Vivo Y100 unveils with a 90Hz AMOLED screen & Dimensity 900 SoC

Vivo Y100 unveils with a 90Hz AMOLED screen & Dimensity 900 SoC

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y100 unveils with a 90Hz AMOLED screen & Dimensity 900 SoC

Vivo Y100

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y100, the latest Y-series phone, has been officially announced in India.
  • The phone has a 6.38-inch AMOLED HD+ display and a refresh rate of 90 Hz.
  • The phone runs Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y100, the latest Y-series phone, has been officially announced in India. The phone has a 6.38-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 90 Hz. The panel has a peak brightness of up to 1,300 nits and supports the DCI-P3 colour gamut.

Vivo Y100

The backs of the Pacific Blue and Twilight Gold Vivo Y100 models feature color-changing Fluorite AG glass that shifts colour when exposed to UV light. A 64 MP main camera with OIS, a 2 MP macro camera, and a 2 MP depth module are also housed on the back.

The Dimensity 900 system on a chip is at the helm, aided by 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that can be expanded via a microSD slot. The phone runs Funtouch OS 13, which is based on Android 13, and comes with a 4,500 mAh battery and a 44 W fast charger. An in-display fingerprint scanner, an IP54 rating, and a hybrid dual-SIM slot are among the other features.

Also Read

WhatsApp Update for Android Unveils New Features
WhatsApp Update for Android Unveils New Features

WhatsApp recently received a new update for Android users. The update includes...

The Vivo Y100 comes in Pacific Blue, Twilight Gold, and Metal Black. The 8/128GB trim is available for an introductory price of INR 24,999 from Vivo’s official website as well as partnering online retailers.

Advertisement

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Poco X3 Pro price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Infinix Hot 8 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
OnePlus 9 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story