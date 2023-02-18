Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and features

Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and features

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and features

Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and features

Advertisement
  • Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and specifications.
  • The smartphone’s display has a 720 x 1544-pixel resolution.
  • A 5000 mAh battery powers the Vivo y12.
Advertisement

Vivo y12 is currently available in the market, the phone comes in two different models.

The Vivo y12 is powered by the Helio P22 Chipset. The original version’s SoC and 4 gigabytes of Memory make it quick to complete multiple tasks at once.

The 32 gigabytes of internal storage on the Vivo y12 are impressive for a cheap phone.

The phone’s storage capacity appears inadequate. It does, however, have a lot of storage space for a low-cost smartphone.

There are two back cameras on the Vivo y12. In contrast to the 13 megapixel primary sensor, the depth sensor only offers a 2 megapixel resolution.

A front-facing camera with 8 megapixels is housed in the notch screen.

Advertisement

The smartphone’s 6.35-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen has a 720 x 1544-pixel resolution.

A 5000 mAh battery powers the Vivo Y12.

Vivo y12 Price In Pakistan

Vivo y12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Vivo y12 Specifications

Advertisement
BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAqua Blue, Burgundy Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.35 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo V27e has an Octa-core CPU and MediaTek MT8781 Helio G99 chipset....

 

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A57 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and specifications
Apple iPhone 7 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A13 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme C33 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specifications
Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan & specs
Realme GT 3 price in Pakistan & specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story