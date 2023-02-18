Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and features

Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and specifications.

Vivo y12 is currently available in the market, the phone comes in two different models.

The Vivo y12 is powered by the Helio P22 Chipset. The original version’s SoC and 4 gigabytes of Memory make it quick to complete multiple tasks at once.

The 32 gigabytes of internal storage on the Vivo y12 are impressive for a cheap phone.

The phone’s storage capacity appears inadequate. It does, however, have a lot of storage space for a low-cost smartphone.

There are two back cameras on the Vivo y12. In contrast to the 13 megapixel primary sensor, the depth sensor only offers a 2 megapixel resolution.

A front-facing camera with 8 megapixels is housed in the notch screen.

The smartphone’s 6.35-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen has a 720 x 1544-pixel resolution.

A 5000 mAh battery powers the Vivo Y12.

Vivo y12 Price In Pakistan

Vivo y12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Vivo y12 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Function OS 9 Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aqua Blue, Burgundy Red FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.35 Inches Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

