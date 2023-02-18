Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and features

Vivo V27e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo y12 is currently available in the market, the phone comes in two different models.
The Vivo y12 is powered by the Helio P22 Chipset. The original version’s SoC and 4 gigabytes of Memory make it quick to complete multiple tasks at once.
The 32 gigabytes of internal storage on the Vivo y12 are impressive for a cheap phone.
The phone’s storage capacity appears inadequate. It does, however, have a lot of storage space for a low-cost smartphone.
There are two back cameras on the Vivo y12. In contrast to the 13 megapixel primary sensor, the depth sensor only offers a 2 megapixel resolution.
A front-facing camera with 8 megapixels is housed in the notch screen.
The smartphone’s 6.35-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen has a 720 x 1544-pixel resolution.
A 5000 mAh battery powers the Vivo Y12.
Vivo y12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Function OS 9
|Dimensions
|159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aqua Blue, Burgundy Red
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.35 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
