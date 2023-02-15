Advertisement
Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and specifications

Articles
  • Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and features.
  • The Helio P22 SoC powers the Vivo y12.
  • The Vivo y12 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
Vivo y12 is currently available in the market, the phone comes in two different models.

The Helio P22 SoC powers the Vivo y12. The SoC and 4 gigabytes of RAM in the original version make it quick to perform several tasks at once.

Despite being a low-cost phone, the 32 gigabytes of internal storage on the Vivo Y12 are impressive.

The phone’s storage space seems insufficient. However, for a cheap smartphone, it does feature a lot of storage capacity.

The Vivo y12 features two rear cameras. The depth sensor only has a 2 megapixel resolution compared to the 13 megapixel primary sensor.

The notch screen houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

The smartphone has a 6.35 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 720 x 1544 Pixels.

Vivo y12 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Vivo y12 Price In Pakistan

Vivo y12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Vivo y12 Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 9.0 (Pie)
UIFunction OS 9
Dimensions159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsAqua Blue, Burgundy Red
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.35 Inches
Resolution720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.2
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSBv2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

