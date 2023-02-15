Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and specifications

Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and features.

The Helio P22 SoC powers the Vivo y12.

The Vivo y12 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Advertisement

Vivo y12 is currently available in the market, the phone comes in two different models.

The Helio P22 SoC powers the Vivo y12. The SoC and 4 gigabytes of RAM in the original version make it quick to perform several tasks at once.

Despite being a low-cost phone, the 32 gigabytes of internal storage on the Vivo Y12 are impressive.

The phone’s storage space seems insufficient. However, for a cheap smartphone, it does feature a lot of storage capacity.

The Vivo y12 features two rear cameras. The depth sensor only has a 2 megapixel resolution compared to the 13 megapixel primary sensor.

The notch screen houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Advertisement

The smartphone has a 6.35 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 720 x 1544 Pixels.

Vivo y12 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

Vivo y12 Price In Pakistan

Vivo y12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-

Vivo y12 Specifications

BUILD OS Android 9.0 (Pie) UI Function OS 9 Dimensions 159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim , Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Aqua Blue, Burgundy Red FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) PROCESSOR CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen , 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.35 Inches Resolution 720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash Features ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.2 CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSBv2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh

Also Read

Advertisement