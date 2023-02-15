Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and specifications

- Vivo y12 Price in Pakistan and features.
- The Helio P22 SoC powers the Vivo y12.
- The Vivo y12 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
Vivo y12 is currently available in the market, the phone comes in two different models.
The Helio P22 SoC powers the Vivo y12. The SoC and 4 gigabytes of RAM in the original version make it quick to perform several tasks at once.
Despite being a low-cost phone, the 32 gigabytes of internal storage on the Vivo Y12 are impressive.
The phone’s storage space seems insufficient. However, for a cheap smartphone, it does feature a lot of storage capacity.
The Vivo y12 features two rear cameras. The depth sensor only has a 2 megapixel resolution compared to the 13 megapixel primary sensor.
The notch screen houses an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.
The smartphone has a 6.35 inches IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen which features a resolution of 720 x 1544 Pixels.
Vivo y12 has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
Vivo y12 Price In Pakistan
Vivo y12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 20,999/-
Vivo y12 Specifications
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 9.0 (Pie)
|UI
|Function OS 9
|Dimensions
|159.4 x 76.8 x 8.9 mm
|Weight
|190 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Aqua Blue, Burgundy Red
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE8320
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.35 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1544 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 3GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, 16mm (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, depth sensor, LED Flash
|Features
|ISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.2
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSBv2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
