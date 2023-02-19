Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & Specifications

The Vivo Y15C has 64GB of internal storage.

Vivo Y15C is a decent entry-level smartphone with a basic set of features and specs, suitable for those who are looking for an affordable smartphone with basic functionality.

The device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels, which offers clear and vibrant visuals.

It is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6765 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM, which is enough for basic multitasking and running simple apps.

The Vivo Y15C has 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card, giving you plenty of space to store your favorite apps, music, and photos.

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-

Vivo Y15C specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI Funtouch OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Various Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300) Processor CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Chipset Mediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6. 5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports upto 256GB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features photo, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP , f/2.0, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps) Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W