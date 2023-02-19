Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & Specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & Specifications

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan & Specifications

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y15C has 64GB of internal storage.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • It is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6765 processor.
Advertisement

Vivo Y15C is a decent entry-level smartphone with a basic set of features and specs, suitable for those who are looking for an affordable smartphone with basic functionality.

The device features a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels, which offers clear and vibrant visuals.

It is powered by a 2.3 GHz octa-core MediaTek MT6765 processor and comes with 4GB of RAM, which is enough for basic multitasking and running simple apps.

The Vivo Y15C has 64GB of internal storage, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card, giving you plenty of space to store your favorite apps, music, and photos.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Also Read

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & Features

Vivo Y22 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back. Vivo Y22...

Advertisement

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan

Vivo Y15C price in Pakistan is Rs. 33,999/-

Vivo Y15C specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouch OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsVarious
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
ProcessorCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports upto 256GB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
Featuresphoto, Live photo, Time-Lapse, Pro mode, Documents, face beauty, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G (LTE-A (2CA) Cat6 300/50 Mbps)
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraDocument viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & Features
itel Vision 3 price in Pakistan & Features
itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specs
itel A27 price in Pakistan & Specs
itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Features
Honor 9X Lite price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & Specs
Oppo A53 price in Pakistan & Specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story