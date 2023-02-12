Advertisement
Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan & full specifications

  • The Vivo Y20 has a Snapdragon 460 chipset.
  • The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The device has a 13-megapixel primary camera.
The Vivo Y20 is presently available for purchase. It is targeted at people who cannot afford more expensive models.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 Octa Core 11 nm processor powers the device; it is the most recent mid-range chipset that can provide optimal performance.

The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen that features an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels. The primary camera on the phone has 13 megapixels, an LED flash, and HDR features included. The front-facing camera of the phone is 8 megapixels.

The device includes 64 GB of built-in storage and 4 GB of RAM. A 5,000 mAh battery powers the smartphone.

Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y20 price in Pakistan is Rs. 26,999/

Vivo Y20 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIFuntouch OS 10.5
Dimensions164.41 x 76.32 x 8.41mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsObsidian Black, Dawn White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 5(850), 8(900), 40(2300)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 240 + 4 x 1.6 GHz Kryo 240)
ChipsetQualcomm SM4250 Snapdragon 460 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 256GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesISO, Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front + Plastic back, Plastic frame, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Charging 10W

Also Read

Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V20 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Vivo V20 has a 6.44-inch screen. The phone is powered by...

