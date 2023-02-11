Advertisement
Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

Advertisement
  • The Vivo Y21 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor.
  • The smartphone has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD HD+ display.
  • The device features 4 GB of RAM and 5000-mAh battery.
Advertisement

The Vivo Y21 is a reasonably priced smartphone that is widely available. The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 processor. The chipset supports good graphics and is constructed with 12-nanometer technology.

The Vivo Y21 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 16-million-color gamut.

The phone comes with 4 GB of RAM and 64 or 128 GB of storage. The device takes microSD cards with capacities of up to 512 GB.

On the rear of the phone, there are two cameras. The primary camera offers a 13-megapixel resolution, geotagging, phase detection, panorama, HDR capability, and video recording at 1080p at 30 frames per second.

Also Read

Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy A71 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Samsung Galaxy A71 has a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED display. The smartphone...

The phone’s front-facing camera has an 8-megapixel resolution. A 5000-mAh battery powers the smartphone and offers 18-watt rapid charging.

Advertisement

Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y21 price in Pakistan is Rs. 39,999/-

Vivo Y21 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouch 11.1
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8 mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDiamond Glow, Midnight Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.35 GHz Cortex-A53 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A53)
ChipsetMediatek MT6765 Helio P35 (12nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyLCD capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.51 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+1GB extended RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W 0% to 34% in 30 minutes
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Xiaomi Redmi 12C Global Edition Shows Up on Geekbench With Helio G85 SoC & 4GB RAM
Xiaomi Redmi 12C Global Edition Shows Up on Geekbench With Helio G85 SoC & 4GB RAM
OnePlus Nord 3 rumored specifications surfaced online
OnePlus Nord 3 rumored specifications surfaced online
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Oppo A54 price in Pakistan & specifications
Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & features
Nokia 106 price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Samsung Galaxy S10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Zero 8i price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story