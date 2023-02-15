Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y21t has a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G CPU.

The Vivo Y21t will be available for purchase in the near future. Vivo, a Chinese electronics company, has announced the debut of a new Y-series smartphone.

The smartphone will be the Vivo Y21t, a low-end model.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G CPU will power the new smartphone (6 nm).

This chipset is ubiquitous in mid-range smartphones, and the Vivo Y21t boasts a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor for further power. A 5000 mAh battery powers the phone.

The touchscreen is an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. The 6.51-inch screen on the smartphone has a resolution of 720 x 1600.

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/- Vivo Y21t specifications Advertisement BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.26 x 76.08 x 8.0mm Weight 182 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Blue, Pearl White FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1 (2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU 2.4Ghz Octa Core Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+2GB virtual RAM) Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W