Edition: English
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y21t

  • Vivo Y21t has a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G CPU.
  • The phone has a 6.51 inches screen.
  • The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Vivo Y21t will be available for purchase in the near future. Vivo, a Chinese electronics company, has announced the debut of a new Y-series smartphone.

The smartphone will be the Vivo Y21t, a low-end model.

The Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G CPU will power the new smartphone (6 nm).

This chipset is ubiquitous in mid-range smartphones, and the Vivo Y21t boasts a 2.4 GHz Octa-Core processor for further power. A 5000 mAh battery powers the phone.

The touchscreen is an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen. The 6.51-inch screen on the smartphone has a resolution of 720 x 1600.

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 39,999/-

Vivo Y21t specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.26 x 76.08 x 8.0mm
Weight182 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Blue, Pearl White
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPU2.4Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM (+2GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 24mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
