Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & Features

  • Vivo Y22 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back.
  • Vivo Y22 is currently available for sale.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery.
Vivo Y22 is currently available for sale at reasonable price. It is a high-end smartphone with decent specifications.

The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card.

It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 720 x 1560 pixel resolution.

In terms of the camera, the Vivo Y22 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front, there is a 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch.

The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, which can give you a full day’s worth of usage on a single charge.

It runs on Android 12 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 on top.

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999/-

Vivo Y22 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm
Weight190 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsStarlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55)
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85 (12nm)
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.5 Inches
Resolution720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI)
MemoryBuilt-in64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, (+4GB virtual RAM)
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro)
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
