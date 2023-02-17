Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan & Features

Vivo Y22 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back.

Vivo Y22 is currently available for sale.

The phone is powered by a 5000mAh battery.

Vivo Y22 is currently available for sale at reasonable price. It is a high-end smartphone with decent specifications.

The phone is equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset, 4 GB of RAM, and 64 GB of internal storage that can be upgraded with a microSD card.

It has a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display with a 720 x 1560 pixel resolution.

In terms of the camera, the Vivo Y22 comes with a dual-camera setup on the back, which includes a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel macro lens.

On the front, there is a 8-megapixel selfie camera housed in a waterdrop-style notch.

The phone also comes with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, which can give you a full day’s worth of usage on a single charge.

It runs on Android 12 with Vivo’s Funtouch OS 12 on top.

Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y22 price in Pakistan is Rs. 69,999/-

Vivo Y22 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI FuntouchOS 12 Dimensions 164.3 x 76.1 x 8.4 mm Weight 190 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Starlite Blue, Metaverse Green, Summer Cyan Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 8(900), 28(700), 38(2600), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 (12nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.5 Inches Resolution 720 x 1560 Pixels (~264 PPI) Memory Built-in 64GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , (+4GB virtual RAM) Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + AGPS, GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side-mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W