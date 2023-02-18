Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan & specifications

Vivo Y33 has a 5000 mAh battery.

The smartphone has a 6.58-inch screen.

The device has a MediaTek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 CPU.

Vivo has unveiled the Y33 at an affordable price in Pakistan. Vivo, a Chinese smartphone manufacturer, is introducing a new Y-series model.

The new phone will be called the Vivo Y33 and will be reasonably priced. The phone will be powered by the Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80, one of the most modern smartphone chipsets.

The Vivo Y33 is powered by an octa-core CPU that runs at 2.0 GHz.

This new smartphone’s 6.58-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen is remarkable. The Vivo Y33 boasts a full-HD display with a 1080 x 2408 resolution.

A Mali-G52 MC2 GPU is also included in this gadget. The phone’s battery capacity is 5000 mAh.

Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan

The Vivo Y33 price in Pakistan is Rs. 49,999/-

Vivo Y33 specifications

Advertisement BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI Funtouch OS 11.1 Dimensions 164 x 75.5 x 8.4 mm Weight 191 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Blue, Diamond Glow FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.0 GHz Cortex-A75 + 6 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A55) Chipset Mediatek MT6769V/CU Helio G80 (12 nm) GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.58 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3 /WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame , Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W, 70% in 66 min (advertised) Advertisement