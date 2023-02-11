Advertisement
Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & Specs

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan & Specs

  • Vivo Y35 has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 processor.
The Vivo Y35 is a good mid-range smartphone that offers a decent display, good camera, and smooth performance.

It has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080 x 2408 Pixels, which offers good color reproduction and viewing angles.

The device is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 octa-core processor, which is paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

The Vivo Y35 comes with a 50-megapixel primary camera that captures decent images with good color accuracy and sharpness. There is also a 16-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calling.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y35 price in Pakistan is Rs. 67,999/-

Vivo Y35 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 11 OS
UIFuntouchOS 12
Dimensions164.3 x 76.1 x 8.3 mm
Weight188 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsDawn Gold, Agate Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DisplayTechnologyCapacitive IPS LCD Touchscreen, 16M Colors
Size6.58 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2408 Pixels (~401 PPI)
Extra Features90Hz, 550 nits (HBM)
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM (+8GB of Extended RAM )
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesNight (front and rear), Portrait, Photo, Video, High Resolution, Panorama, Live Photo, Slow Motion, Time-Lapse, Pro, Documents, Double Exposure, Video ([email protected])
Front16 MP, f/2.0, (wide), HDR, Video [email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, IP5X (dust), IPX4 (water) resistance, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 44W, 70% in 34 min (advertised), Reverse charging

 

