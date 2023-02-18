Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Vivo Y56 5G Announced With 50MP Camera & 5,000 mAh Battery
Vivo Y56 5G Announced With 50MP Camera & 5,000 mAh Battery

Vivo Y56 5G Announced With 50MP Camera & 5,000 mAh Battery

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y56 5G Announced With 50MP Camera & 5,000 mAh Battery

Vivo Y56 5G Announced With 50MP Camera & 5,000 mAh Battery

Advertisement
  • Vivo has now unveiled the Y56 5G after the release of the Vivo Y100.
  • The Vivo Y56 5G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.
  • The phone’s global launch begins in India, but it will be available in other regions soon.
Advertisement

Following the release of the Vivo Y100, the Chinese company has now unveiled the Y56 5G, an even more affordable device. The phone’s global launch begins in India, but it should be available in other regions soon.

The Vivo Y56 5G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Because it’s an LCD panel, the fingerprint sensor is on the side and also serves as the power button.

Vivo Y56 5G

The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card. In terms of software, you get Android 13 with Vivo‘s own Funtouch OS 13 on top.

The camera kit includes a 50MP JN1 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 2MP depth helper on the side. The selfie camera in the waterdrop notch has a resolution of 16 MP. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and supports 18W fast charging.

Also Read

WhatsApp new update is now available for iOS users
WhatsApp new update is now available for iOS users

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for the iOS version. The...

Advertisement

The Vivo Y56 is available in two colour options: black engine and orange shimmer, with a starting price of $240.

Vivo Y56 5G specifications

  • Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700
  • CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)
  • GPU: Mali G57 MC2
    • Advertisement
  • OS: Android 13, Funtouch OS 13
  • Supported Networks: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G
  • Display:
    • 6.58″ IPS LCD with 1080 x 2400 pixels resolution
    Advertisement
  • Memory:
    • RAM: 8 GB
    • Internal: 128 GB
    • Card slot: yes
      • Advertisement
  • Camera:
    • Rear (Quad): 50MP (main) + 2MP (depth)
    • Front: 16MP
      • Advertisement
  • Colors: Black Engine, Orange Shimmer
  • Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted
  • Battery: 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging
  • Price: $240
    • Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo s1 price in Pakistan and specifications
Vivo s1 price in Pakistan and specifications
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & special features
OnePlus 8 pro price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus 8 pro price in Pakistan & features
Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story