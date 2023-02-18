Vivo Y56 5G Announced With 50MP Camera & 5,000 mAh Battery

Vivo has now unveiled the Y56 5G after the release of the Vivo Y100.

The Vivo Y56 5G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD FHD+ display.

The phone’s global launch begins in India, but it will be available in other regions soon.

Following the release of the Vivo Y100, the Chinese company has now unveiled the Y56 5G, an even more affordable device. The phone’s global launch begins in India, but it should be available in other regions soon.

The Vivo Y56 5G features a 6.58-inch IPS LCD with 1080p resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. Because it’s an LCD panel, the fingerprint sensor is on the side and also serves as the power button.

The phone is powered by MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 SoC, which is paired with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage that can be expanded using a microSD card. In terms of software, you get Android 13 with Vivo‘s own Funtouch OS 13 on top.

The camera kit includes a 50MP JN1 primary sensor with an aperture of f/1.8 and a 2MP depth helper on the side. The selfie camera in the waterdrop notch has a resolution of 16 MP. The battery has a capacity of 5,000 mAh and supports 18W fast charging.

The Vivo Y56 is available in two colour options: black engine and orange shimmer, with a starting price of $240.

Vivo Y56 5G specifications

Chipset: MediaTek Dimensity 700

MediaTek Dimensity 700 CPU: Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55)

Octa-core (2×2.2 GHz Cortex-A76 & 6×2.0 GHz Cortex-A55) GPU: Mali G57 MC2

: Android 13, Funtouch OS 13 Supported Network s: 2G, 3G, 4G LTE, 5G

: Colors: Black Engine, Orange Shimmer

Black Engine, Orange Shimmer Fingerprint sensor: Side-mounted

Side-mounted Battery : 5,000 mAh, 18W fast charging

