Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y56 5G has a 6.53-inch screen.

The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Vivo will announce the Y56 5G smartphone, which will be available in a number of countries soon. According to the most recent leaks and rumours, this new smartphone will be a 5G smartphone with strong CPUs and all of the latest features.

This is due to the fact that 5G technology is the most recent advancement in mobile data technology, providing quicker speeds and more reliable connections than ever before.

The Vivo Y56 smartphone will be able to fully utilize the new 5G network.

The Vivo Y56 smartphone is Vivo’s future 5G phone.

This Vivo Y56 has a massive 6.53-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with 720 x 1600 pixels for an exciting HD+ experience.

The device has a MediaTek Dimensity chipset with a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU. The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Also Read Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan & features Vivo Y21t has a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G CPU. The phone...

Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,999/-

Vivo Y56 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS Dimensions N/A Weight N/A SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Gold Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band SA/NSA Processor CPU 2.2 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Dimensity Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI) Extra Features 60Hz Memory Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB) Camera Main Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash Features HDR, Panorama, Video Front 5 MP Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.2 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS , Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable Features Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3 /WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Glass front, Plastic frame , Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 18W