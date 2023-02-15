Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan & features
Vivo will announce the Y56 5G smartphone, which will be available in a number of countries soon. According to the most recent leaks and rumours, this new smartphone will be a 5G smartphone with strong CPUs and all of the latest features.
This is due to the fact that 5G technology is the most recent advancement in mobile data technology, providing quicker speeds and more reliable connections than ever before.
The Vivo Y56 smartphone will be able to fully utilize the new 5G network.
The Vivo Y56 smartphone is Vivo’s future 5G phone.
This Vivo Y56 has a massive 6.53-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with 720 x 1600 pixels for an exciting HD+ experience.
The device has a MediaTek Dimensity chipset with a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU. The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|Dimensions
|N/A
|Weight
|N/A
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Gold
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|SA/NSA
|Processor
|CPU
|2.2 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
|Extra Features
|60Hz
|Memory
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
|Features
|HDR, Panorama, Video
|Front
|5 MP
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Glass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 18W
