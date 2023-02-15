Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan & specs

Articles
Advertisement
Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan & specs

Vivo Y56

Advertisement
  • Vivo Y56 5G has a 6.53-inch screen.
  • The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
  • The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

Vivo will announce the Y56 5G smartphone, which will be available in a number of countries soon. According to the most recent leaks and rumours, this new smartphone will be a 5G smartphone with strong CPUs and all of the latest features.

This is due to the fact that 5G technology is the most recent advancement in mobile data technology, providing quicker speeds and more reliable connections than ever before.

The Vivo Y56 smartphone will be able to fully utilize the new 5G network.

The Vivo Y56 smartphone is Vivo’s future 5G phone.

This Vivo Y56 has a massive 6.53-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with 720 x 1600 pixels for an exciting HD+ experience.

The device has a MediaTek Dimensity chipset with a 2.2 GHz Octa-Core CPU. The phone has 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Also Read

Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan & features
Vivo Y21t price in Pakistan & features

Vivo Y21t has a Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G CPU. The phone...

Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan

Vivo Y56 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 63,999/-

Vivo Y56 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
DimensionsN/A
WeightN/A
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGold
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G BandSA/NSA
ProcessorCPU2.2 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Dimensity
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1612 Pixels (~270 PPI)
Extra Features60Hz
MemoryBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 1TB)
CameraMainDual Camera: 13 MP + 2 MP, LED Flash
FeaturesHDR, Panorama, Video
Front5 MP
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraGlass front, Plastic frame, Plastic back, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Document viewer, Photo/video editor
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 18W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V23e price in Pakistan & specifications
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & special features
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Oppo A5s price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Honor Magic5 Lite Introduced with 40W charging & SD 695 SoC
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story