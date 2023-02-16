WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart calls Telegram ‘Russian spy software’

WhatsApp CEO has launched a heated argument with Telegram about security and end-to-end encryption.

He believes Telegram is less secure than WhatsApp.

WhatsApp’s CEO asks users to cease using Telegram.

Advertisement

WhatsApp CEO Will Cathcart has launched a heated argument with Telegram about security and end-to-end encryption. He believes Telegram is less secure than WhatsApp and is used by the Russian government as spy software.

Privacy and data security have always been a cause of controversy, and both platforms have questioned each other’s ability to protect existing data.

However, WhatsApp’s CEO went much farther, making severe claims against Telegram.

Will Cathcart was alluding to a Wired piece in which Telegram is portrayed as a Kremlin-controlled medium.

According to Cathcart, Telegram does not provide end-to-end encryption by default, and group chats are also excluded.

He further says that the end-to-end encryption (E2EE) methods used by Telegram cannot be independently confirmed.

Advertisement

“Telegram lacks the true transparency that most tech companies have adopted.”

Cathcart challenges Telegram’s APIs, which he claims allow for widespread surveillance, in addition to security protocols.

Jordan Wildon, a researcher at the Institute for Strategic Dialogue, confirmed this, noting that if a user’s location had recently been activated, it was possible to pinpoint them within a 2-mile radius.

“In many cases, it’s impossible to tell what’s really going on with people’s accounts—wwhether spyware or Kremlin informants were used to break in.”

Finally, WhatsApp’s CEO asks users to cease using Telegram.

However, WhatsApp has a bad track record when it comes to preserving user data.

Advertisement

A data breach affecting over 500 million users recently hit the company.

Also Read Meta has announced several new WhatsApp features Meta-owned WhatsApp has just released four new features for Android. All users...