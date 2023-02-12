Advertisement
  WhatsApp introduced variety of new status features
WhatsApp introduced variety of new status features

WhatsApp introduced variety of new status features

WhatsApp introduced variety of new status features

WhatsApp introduced variety of new status features

  • Users can now adjust the privacy of their statuses.
  • They can post a 30-second audio clip to a status that will be removed in 24 hours.
  • Emoji status reactions have been added to WhatsApp.
WhatsApp unveiled a plethora of new status features. These functionalities have already been made available to many users. It would, however, take some time before it was accessible to everyone.

A private audience selector, voice statuses, emoji replies, status rings, and link previews were all introduced to WhatsApp’s most recent version, which will be available on all devices in the coming weeks.

The statuses now have greater privacy thanks to this new functionality. Users can now adjust the privacy of their statuses whenever they choose.

WhatsApp will now prompt users to choose their desired audience before publishing any updates once the private audience selection feature is added.

One of the most anticipated features of all time is this. Users can now post a 30-second audio clip to a status that will be removed in 24 hours.

Emoji status reactions have been added to WhatsApp, allowing you to instantly comment on a friend’s meme. You can select an emoji from a list of eight by just swiping upward. You can still respond with stickers, text, or voice messages in the same manner.

