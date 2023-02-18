Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • WhatsApp new update is now available for iOS users
WhatsApp new update is now available for iOS users

WhatsApp new update is now available for iOS users

Articles
Advertisement
WhatsApp new update is now available for iOS users

WhatsApp new update is now available for iOS users

Advertisement
  • WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for the iOS version.
  • The new stable update is now available on the App Store for use.
  • This new feature will allow users to multitask on a WhatsApp call.
Advertisement

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform, has rolled out a new feature for the iOS version of the app, according to WABetaInfo on Saturday.

The new stable update is now available on the App Store for use with the 23.3.77 version. For all iPhone users, picture-in-picture mode on the instant messaging app has been introduced for video calls.

This new feature will allow users to multitask while on a WhatsApp call without pausing their video.

WhatsApp has officially announced it, but some users are still unable to access it. According to the WhatsApp news tracker, users will be able to access the feature in the coming weeks, as stated in the changelog on the App Store.

WhatsApp new features

“In addition, this update enables you to use some other features: the ability to attach a caption to your documents and longer group subjects and descriptions (released with the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.70 update) to make it easier to describe your groups.” According to the app tracking website,

Advertisement

Communities

Earlier, WhatsApp announced that it was working on a feature for the business community.

It is bringing communities to the WhatsApp Business app in a future update, making it easier to manage related groups together.

Through this app, users will be able to create, manage, and use communities for the business version of the app. However, this app is still in development and has not yet been released to beta testers.

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features

Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 has a Snapdragon 680 chipset. The smartphone has...

“When users open ‘Communities’ right within this menu, they will be able to view the list of all the communities they created and joined in the past, including all their subgroups and community announcement groups,”

Advertisement

According to the app tracking website.

Moreover, this will also allow businesses to create a new community in this section, just as happens on the customer app. This feature will be announced later.

Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A12 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & special features
Samsung Galaxy A52 price in Pakistan & special features
OnePlus 8 pro price in Pakistan & features
OnePlus 8 pro price in Pakistan & features
Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & specifications
Apple iPhone 8 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & specifications
Infinix Note 7 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan and specs
Vivo Y02s price in Pakistan and specs
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story