WhatsApp new update is now available for iOS users

WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature for the iOS version.

The new stable update is now available on the App Store for use.

This new feature will allow users to multitask on a WhatsApp call.

Advertisement

WhatsApp, the Meta-owned messaging platform, has rolled out a new feature for the iOS version of the app, according to WABetaInfo on Saturday.

The new stable update is now available on the App Store for use with the 23.3.77 version. For all iPhone users, picture-in-picture mode on the instant messaging app has been introduced for video calls.

This new feature will allow users to multitask while on a WhatsApp call without pausing their video.

WhatsApp has officially announced it, but some users are still unable to access it. According to the WhatsApp news tracker, users will be able to access the feature in the coming weeks, as stated in the changelog on the App Store.

“In addition, this update enables you to use some other features: the ability to attach a caption to your documents and longer group subjects and descriptions (released with the WhatsApp beta for iOS 23.3.0.70 update) to make it easier to describe your groups.” According to the app tracking website,

Advertisement

Communities

Earlier, WhatsApp announced that it was working on a feature for the business community.

It is bringing communities to the WhatsApp Business app in a future update, making it easier to manage related groups together.

Through this app, users will be able to create, manage, and use communities for the business version of the app. However, this app is still in development and has not yet been released to beta testers.

Also Read Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features Xiaomi's Redmi Note 11 has a Snapdragon 680 chipset. The smartphone has...

“When users open ‘Communities’ right within this menu, they will be able to view the list of all the communities they created and joined in the past, including all their subgroups and community announcement groups,”

Advertisement

According to the app tracking website.

Moreover, this will also allow businesses to create a new community in this section, just as happens on the customer app. This feature will be announced later.