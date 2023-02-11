Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan & Specifications

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi 12 has a large 6.28-inch screen.
  • The phone has a 4500 mAh battery that powers it.
  • It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor.
The Xiaomi 12 is easily accessible and reasonably priced in Pakistan. One of the newest chipsets on the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 is used to power the phone.

The smartphone’s large 6.28-inch screen makes it appealing to users. The Xiaomi 12 has a Full HD AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels.

The most recent version of Android is 12. Under the screen is an optical fingerprint scanner that blocks unauthorised access.

The phone has a 4500 mAh battery that powers it.

Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi 12 price in Pakistan is Rs. 179,999/-

Xiaomi 12 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions152.7 x 69.9 x 8.2 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGray, Blue, Purple, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
ProcessorCPUOcta-core (1 x 3.00 GHz Cortex-X2 + 3 x 2.50 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8450 Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 (4 nm)
GPUAdreno 730
DisplayTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B, Multitouch
Size6.28 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~419 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, Dolby Vision, HDR10+, 1100 nits (peak)
MemoryBuilt-in128/256GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CameraMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.56″, PDAF, OIS + 13 MP, f/2.4, 12mm, (ultrawide), 1/3.06″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, 50mm (telephoto macro), AF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], HDR)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6 or 6e (market dependent), dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support Up to tri-band: GLONASS (1), BDS (3), GALILEO (2), QZSS (2), NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity, Virtual proximity sensing
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Tuned by Harman Kardon, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Glass back (Gorilla Glass 5), Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 50W, 100% in 53 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 4+
