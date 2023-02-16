Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi 13 Lite has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.

The device has an Octa-Core CPU.

The smartphone has a 6.55-inch display.

Xiaomi will launch 13 Lite phones. According to recent reports, this will be the base model of the Xiaomi 13 series smartphone.

First and foremost, its AMOLED capacitive touchscreen lifts it to new heights.

This display may also include a quick fingerprint sensor. A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and an Octa-Core CPU power the device.

Xiaomi 13 Lite has a 6.55-inch display with a 1080 x 2400-pixel HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan

Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 124,999/- Xiaomi 13 Lite specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI 13 Dimensions 159.2 x 72.7 x 7.2 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Violet, Silver FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 124,999/- Xiaomi 13 Lite specifications BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI 13 Dimensions 159.2 x 72.7 x 7.2 mm Weight 171 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Violet, Silver FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800) 5G Band 5G SA/NSA PROCESSOR CPU Octa-Core (1x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510) Chipset Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 GPU Adreno 644 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.6 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass Victus MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM Card No CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash Features Leica lens, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/30/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS) Front 32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct Bluetooth v5.3 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5) Radio No USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer , color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity Audio 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh – Fast battery 67W wired