Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi will launch 13 Lite phones. According to recent reports, this will be the base model of the Xiaomi 13 series smartphone.
First and foremost, its AMOLED capacitive touchscreen lifts it to new heights.
This display may also include a quick fingerprint sensor. A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and an Octa-Core CPU power the device.
Xiaomi 13 Lite has a 6.55-inch display with a 1080 x 2400-pixel HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.
Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 124,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIUI 13
|Dimensions
|159.2 x 72.7 x 7.2 mm
|Weight
|171 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Violet, Silver
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-Core (1x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
|Chipset
|Snapdragon 7 Gen 1
|GPU
|Adreno 644
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.6 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|Leica lens, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/30/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|Front
|32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
|Bluetooth
|v5.3 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
|– Fast battery 67W wired
