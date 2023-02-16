Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan & features

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi 13 Lite

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi 13 Lite has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset.
  • The device has an Octa-Core CPU.
  • The smartphone has a 6.55-inch display.
Advertisement

Xiaomi will launch 13 Lite phones. According to recent reports, this will be the base model of the Xiaomi 13 series smartphone.

First and foremost, its AMOLED capacitive touchscreen lifts it to new heights.

This display may also include a quick fingerprint sensor. A Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset and an Octa-Core CPU power the device.

Xiaomi 13 Lite has a 6.55-inch display with a 1080 x 2400-pixel HD+ resolution. The phone is powered by a 4500 mAh battery.

Also Read

Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan and specifications. Xiaomi Redmi Note...

Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan

Advertisement

Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 124,999/-

Xiaomi 13 Lite specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI 13
Dimensions159.2 x 72.7 x 7.2 mm
Weight171 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Violet, Silver
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 800 / 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-Core (1x 2.4 GHz Cortex-A710 + 3 x 2.36 GHz Cortex-A710 + 4 x 1.8 GHz Cortex-A510)
ChipsetSnapdragon 7 Gen 1
GPUAdreno 644
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.6 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~402 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 8GB RAM
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesLeica lens, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected] (HDR), [email protected]/30/60fps (HDR10+), [email protected]/120/240/960fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
Front32 MP, f/2.5, 26mm (wide), HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct
Bluetoothv5.3 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + GPS (L1+L5), GLONASS (G1), BDS (B1I+B1c+B2a), GALILEO (E1+E5a), QZSS (L1+L5), NavIC (L5)
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, color spectrum, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical),, Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (market dependent), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), glass back + Gorilla Glass 5), Aluminum frame, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 4500 mAh
– Fast battery 67W wired
Advertisement
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specs
Oppo A16 price in Pakistan & specs
iPhone XS price in Pakistan & specifications
iPhone XS price in Pakistan & specifications
Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Tecno Spark 9 Pro price in Pakistan & features
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs
Samsung Galaxy A32 price in Pakistan & specs
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo V21 price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Vivo Drone Camera phone price in Pakistan & specifications
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story