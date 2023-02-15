Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Redmi Note 12 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi is attempting to release the Mi 11 Ultra, as the name suggests. This company introduced the Mi 11 smartphone last year, and it has long been speculated that more Mi 11 phones are on the way.
Now that the time has come, the new device will be called the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.
The Snapdragon 888 SoC will power the upcoming smartphone.
This is a powerful chipset that can gracefully handle all of the features of high-end smartphones.
An octa-core processor powers this phone. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s 6.81-inch touchscreen is massive. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 149,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12.5
|Dimensions
|164.3 x 74.6 x 8.4 mm
|Weight
|234 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colours
|Ceramic White, Ceramic Black
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
|5G Band
|5G SA/NSA
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 660
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.81 Inches
|Resolution
|1440 x 3200 Pixels (~515 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass Victus
|Extra Features
|120Hz, Dolby Vision
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
|Card
|No
|CAMERA
|Main
|Triple Camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/1.12″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 48 MP, f/4.1, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
|Features
|HDR, panorama, 1.1 inches AMOLED selfie display, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.)
|Front
|20 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
|GPS
|Yes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
|Radio
|No
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|24-bit/192kHz audio (Tuned by Harman Kardon), Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|IP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 36 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Quick Charge 4+, Power Delivery 3.0
