Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

  • Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 888 SoC.
  • The device has a 6.81-inch screen.
  • The phone has a 5000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi is attempting to release the Mi 11 Ultra, as the name suggests. This company introduced the Mi 11 smartphone last year, and it has long been speculated that more Mi 11 phones are on the way.

Now that the time has come, the new device will be called the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra.

The Snapdragon 888 SoC will power the upcoming smartphone.

This is a powerful chipset that can gracefully handle all of the features of high-end smartphones.

An octa-core processor powers this phone. The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra’s 6.81-inch touchscreen is massive. The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs 149,999/-

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12.5
Dimensions164.3 x 74.6 x 8.4 mm
Weight234 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColoursCeramic White, Ceramic Black
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 7(2600), 8(900), 20(800)
5G Band5G SA/NSA
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (1 x 2.84 GHz Kryo 680 + 3 x 2.42 GHz Kryo 680 + 4 x 1.80 GHz Kryo 680)
ChipsetQualcomm SM8350 Snapdragon 888 (5 nm)
GPUAdreno 660
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, 1B Colors, Multitouch
Size6.81 Inches
Resolution1440 x 3200 Pixels (~515 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass Victus
Extra Features120Hz, Dolby Vision
MEMORYBuilt-in256/512GB Built-in, 8/12GB RAM, UFS 3.1
CardNo
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 50 MP, f/2.0, 24mm (wide), 1/1.12″, Dual Pixel PDAF, Laser AF, OIS + 48 MP, f/4.1, 120mm (periscope telephoto), 1/2.0″, PDAF, OIS, 5x optical zoom + 48 MP, f/2.2, 12mm, (ultrawide), 1/2.0″, PDAF, dual-LED dual-tone flash
FeaturesHDR, panorama, 1.1 inches AMOLED selfie display, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps, [email protected]/60fps, gyro-EIS, HDR10+ rec.)
Front20 MP, f/2.2, 27mm (wide), 1/3.4″, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]/60fps, [email protected], gyro-EIS)
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/6e, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, DLNA, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.2 with A2DP, LE, apt-X HD
GPSYes + tri-band A-GPS with GLONASS, BDS, GALILEO, QZSS, NavIC
RadioNo
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbp), LTE-A, 5G capable
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Barometer, Compass, Fingerprint (under display, optical), Gyro, Proximity
Audio24-bit/192kHz audio (Tuned by Harman Kardon), Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraIP68 dust/water resistant (up to 1.5m for 30 mins), Glass front + Gorilla Glass Victus), Ceramic back, Aluminum frame, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 67W, 100% in 36 min (advertised), Fast wireless charging 67W, 100% in 39 min (advertised), Reverse wireless charging 10W, Quick Charge 4+, Power Delivery 3.0
