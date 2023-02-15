Xiaomi Mi 9T price in Pakistan and specs.

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Mi 9T is currently available in the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset powers the smartphone, making it one of the most powerful on the market. This premium chipset has been released by numerous brands.
The processor on this phone, the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, has eight cores. The smartphone includes features including an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, a 6.53-inch big-screen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, and more.
Additionally, this smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Xiaomi Mi 9T has powerful 4 gigabytes of RAM.
The 128 gigabytes of internal storage on the new Xiaomi 9T are more than plenty for everything you want to store there. If you require additional storage, a microSD card slot is also available.
Xiaomi Mi 9T Price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 10 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm
|Weight
|198 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Carbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, Ocean Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (11nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|Yes
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Water-repellent coating, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
|– Fast battery charging 18W, Reverse charging 2.5W
