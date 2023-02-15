Advertisement
Xiaomi Mi 9T price in Pakistan and specs

  • Xiaomi Mi 9T price in Pakistan and specs.
  • The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset powers the smartphone.
  • The Xiaomi Mi 9T has powerful 4 gigabytes of RAM.
Xiaomi Mi 9T is currently available in the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset powers the smartphone, making it one of the most powerful on the market. This premium chipset has been released by numerous brands.

The processor on this phone, the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, has eight cores. The smartphone includes features including an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, a 6.53-inch big-screen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, and more.

Additionally, this smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Xiaomi Mi 9T has powerful 4 gigabytes of RAM.

The 128 gigabytes of internal storage on the new Xiaomi 9T are more than plenty for everything you want to store there. If you require additional storage, a microSD card slot is also available.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mi 9T Price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Xiaomi Mi 9T Specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm
Weight198 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsCarbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, Ocean Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm Snapdragon 662 (11nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Water-repellent coating, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh
– Fast battery charging 18W, Reverse charging 2.5W
