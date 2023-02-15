Xiaomi Mi 9T price in Pakistan and specs.

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset powers the smartphone.

The Xiaomi Mi 9T has powerful 4 gigabytes of RAM.

Xiaomi Mi 9T is currently available in the market, the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset powers the smartphone, making it one of the most powerful on the market. This premium chipset has been released by numerous brands.

The processor on this phone, the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, has eight cores. The smartphone includes features including an IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen, a 6.53-inch big-screen display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels, and more.

Additionally, this smartphone has Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The Xiaomi Mi 9T has powerful 4 gigabytes of RAM.

The 128 gigabytes of internal storage on the new Xiaomi 9T are more than plenty for everything you want to store there. If you require additional storage, a microSD card slot is also available.

Xiaomi Mi 9T Price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Mi 9T Price in Pakistan is Rs. 27,999/-

Xiaomi Mi 9T Specifications

BUILD OS Android 10 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 162.3 x 77.3 x 9.6 mm Weight 198 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Carbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, Ocean Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.0 GHz Kryo 260 Gold + 4 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 260 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 (11nm) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2340 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 400 nits typ. brightness (advertised) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 8 MP, f/2.0, 27mm (wide), 1/4.0″, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS, GALILEO, BDS Radio FM Radio USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Glass front + Gorilla Glass 3), Plastic frame, Plastic back, Water-repellent coating, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 6000 mAh – Fast battery charging 18W, Reverse charging 2.5W Advertisement

