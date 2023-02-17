Advertisement
Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan & features

  • Xiaomi Poco C55 has a 6.71-inch screen.
  • The phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.
  • The device has 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage.
Xiaomi is working on the Poco C55 series, which will be introduced soon. We’ve gathered some information that we’ll share with you in light of recent disclosures and news.

The new Xiaomi Poco C55 boasts a larger 6.71-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels.

The MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 2.0 GHz Octa Core CPU are believed to power the Poco C55. The Xiaomi Poco C55 will come with 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999/-

Xiaomi Poco C55 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions168.76 x 76.41 x 8.7 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green, Pink
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE
PROCESSORCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G85
GPUMali-G52 MC2
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.71 Inches
Resolution720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Concore Glass
Extra Features400 nits
MEMORYBuilt-in64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainDual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
Bluetoothv5.1 with A2DP, LE
GPSA-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W wired
