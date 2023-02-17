Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi Poco C55 has a 6.71-inch screen.

The phone has a MediaTek Helio G85 processor.

The device has 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi is working on the Poco C55 series, which will be introduced soon. We’ve gathered some information that we’ll share with you in light of recent disclosures and news.

The new Xiaomi Poco C55 boasts a larger 6.71-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels.

The MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 2.0 GHz Octa Core CPU are believed to power the Poco C55. The Xiaomi Poco C55 will come with 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage.

The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999/-

Xiaomi Poco C55 specifications

BUILD OS Android 12 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 168.76 x 76.41 x 8.7 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green, Pink FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE PROCESSOR CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Chipset MediaTek Helio G85 GPU Mali-G52 MC2 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.71 Inches Resolution 720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI) Protection Corning Concore Glass Extra Features 400 nits MEMORY Built-in 64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM Card microSD Card , (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W wired