Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan & features

Xiaomi 13 Lite price in Pakistan & features
Xiaomi 13 Lite has a Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 chipset. The device...
Xiaomi is working on the Poco C55 series, which will be introduced soon. We’ve gathered some information that we’ll share with you in light of recent disclosures and news.
The new Xiaomi Poco C55 boasts a larger 6.71-inch IPS LCD capacitive touchscreen display with an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1650 pixels.
The MediaTek Helio G85 processor and a 2.0 GHz Octa Core CPU are believed to power the Poco C55. The Xiaomi Poco C55 will come with 4/6GB of RAM and 64/128GB of internal storage.
The device is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Xiaomi Poco C55 price in Pakistan is expected to be Rs. 24,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 12 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|168.76 x 76.41 x 8.7 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Black, Blue, Green, Pink
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Octa Core
|Chipset
|MediaTek Helio G85
|GPU
|Mali-G52 MC2
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.71 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1650 Pixels (~268 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Concore Glass
|Extra Features
|400 nits
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|64/128GB Built-in, 4/6GB RAM
|Card
|microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Dual Camera: 50 MP + 2 MP LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, HDR, panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, MP4/DivX/XviD/WMV/H.265 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W wired
Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News
Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.