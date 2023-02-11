Xiaomi Redmi 12C Global Edition Shows Up on Geekbench With Helio G85 SoC & 4GB RAM

The Xiaomi Redmi 12C debuted only in China a few weeks ago.

The Xiaomi Redmi 12C debuted only in China a few weeks ago. We can confirm that it is being prepared for global release after discovering its traces on international certification platforms. 12C was just added to the FCC, NBTC, and IMEI databases, and it has now appeared on Geekbench to expose specifications.

Since the Redmi 12C is currently available in Chinese markets, the features are obvious; however, the model number on the global variant is different, 22120RN86G. The forthcoming phone has somewhat less RAM. The following are the specifications for the new Xiaomi low-cost device:

The Xiaomi Redmi 12C, model code 22120RN86G, has 355 points on a single core and 1173 points across all eight cores. The tested SoC within the phone is known as the ARM MT6769V/CZ, also known as the MTK Gelio G85. It’s an average-performing chip with a low-end MALI-G52 GPU integrated.

Geekbench examined the Redmi 12C 4GB variant; other variants are expected to exist but have yet to surface. The phone does not come with Android 13; instead, it comes with the obsolete Android 12. Here are all the features it is expected to have when it is unveiled globally at the MWC convention. Here are all of the features that the new Redmi phone will include, and the phone’s price should be taken into account when evaluating the device.

The Redmi 12C sports a 6.71-inch IPS display with HD+ quality and narrow bezels. The rear of the 12C has a diagonal line texture with a back-mounted fingerprint cutout. Xiaomi has equipped the 12C with a 5MP selfie camera capable of recording 1080p videos at 30 frames per second behind its drop-notch.

The camera system on this model includes a 50 MP main sensor with 0.08 MP depth. The Redmi 12C is powered by a 5000mAh battery with 10W charging capabilities. FCC USA and NBTC Thailand announce the impending launch of 12C in their respective markets.