  • Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan & special features
  • The Xiaomi Redmi 9C is powered by an Octa-Core CPU.
  • The RAM on the phone is either 3GB or 4GB.
  • A 5000 mAh battery powers the device.
The Xiaomi Redmi 9C is currently available in Pakistan with fair price. The MediaTek Helio G35 is powered by an Octa-Core, 2.3 GHz CPU.

Depending on the model, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

The smartphone’s 6.53-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen features a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

There is a 5000 mAh battery included with the Xiaomi Redmi 9C.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi 9C specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 10.0 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions164.9 x 77 x 9 mm
Weight196 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsMidnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 2(1900), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 12(700), 14(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 66(1700/2100)
PROCESSORCPU2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53
ChipsetMediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE8320
DISPLAYTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 5
Extra Features400 nits typ. brightness (advertised)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM
CardmicroSD Card, (supports up to 512GB)
CAMERAMainTriple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS
RadioFM Radio
USBmicroUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraActive noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
