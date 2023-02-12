Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan & special features

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C is powered by an Octa-Core CPU.

The RAM on the phone is either 3GB or 4GB.

A 5000 mAh battery powers the device.

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Redmi 9C is currently available in Pakistan with fair price. The MediaTek Helio G35 is powered by an Octa-Core, 2.3 GHz CPU.

Depending on the model, the Xiaomi Redmi 9C comes with 3GB or 4GB of RAM.

The smartphone’s 6.53-inch capacitive IPS LCD touchscreen features a 720 x 1600 pixel resolution.

There is a 5000 mAh battery included with the Xiaomi Redmi 9C.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan

Advertisement The Xiaomi Redmi 9C price in Pakistan is Rs. 22,999/- Xiaomi Redmi 9C specifications BUILD OS Android 10.0 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 164.9 x 77 x 9 mm Weight 196 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Midnight Gray, Sunrise Orange, Twilight Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 2(1900), 4(1700/2100), 5(850), 12(700), 14(700), 29(700), 30(2300), 66(1700/2100) PROCESSOR CPU 2.3 Ghz Octa Core Cotex-A53 Chipset MediaTek Helio G35 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE8320 DISPLAY Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 400 nits typ. brightness (advertised) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM Card microSD Card, (supports up to 512GB) CAMERA Main Triple Camera: 13 MP, f/2.2, 28mm (wide), PDAF + 2 MP , f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, panorama, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP , f/2.2, (wide), HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802. 11 b /g/n, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support, & GLONASS, BDS Radio FM Radio USB microUSB 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear mounted), Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, DivX/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+ player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W Advertisement

Also Read Xiaomi Mi 10T price in Pakistan & features Xiaomi Mi 10T has a 6.67-inch screen. The phone will be powered...