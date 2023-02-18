Advertisement
Edition: English
Advertisement
Edition: English

Follow us on

Open App
World
Business & Finance
Sports
Cricket
Technology
Life & Style
Viral & Shocking
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • News
  • Sci-Tech
  • Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications

Articles
Advertisement
Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications

Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup on the back.
  • It is powered by an Mediatek Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz.
  • The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
Advertisement

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus is easy to get in Pakistan at costs a fair amount. It is powered by an Mediatek Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz.

It features a 6.53-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

The Redmi A1 Plus comes with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.3-megapixel secondary sensor with an led flash.

The front-facing camera is a 5-megapixel sensor.

The camera is also equipped with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash, which helps to capture good quality pictures even in low-light conditions.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Advertisement

Also Read

itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications
itel P17 Pro price in Pakistan & Specifications

itel P17 Pro has a 5.5-inch HD+ IPS LCD display. The phone...

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 Go edition
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions164.9 x 76.75 x 9.09mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsLight Green, Light Blue, Black
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE6300
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.53 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated)
CameraMainDual Camera: 8 MP, (wide) + 0.3 MP, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted)
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
Advertisement
Read More News On

Catch all the Sci-Tech News, Breaking News Event and Latest News Updates on The BOL News


Download The BOL News App to get the Daily News Update & Live News.


End of Article
BOL Stories of the day
Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Honor 20 Pro price in Pakistan & Features
Honor 8S price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor 8S price in Pakistan & Specs
Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan & Specifications
Honor 10 Lite price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan & Features
Samsung Galaxy A31 price in Pakistan & Features
Vivo X80 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Vivo X80 price in Pakistan & Specifications
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and special features
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in Pakistan and special features
Advertisement
In The Spotlight

In The Spotlight

Popular From Pakistan

Popular From Pakistan

More Latest News
Entertainment News

Entertainment News

More Latest News
Advertisement

Next Story