Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus has a dual rear camera setup on the back.

It is powered by an Mediatek Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus is easy to get in Pakistan at costs a fair amount. It is powered by an Mediatek Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz.

It features a 6.53-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.

The Redmi A1 Plus comes with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.3-megapixel secondary sensor with an led flash.

The front-facing camera is a 5-megapixel sensor.

The camera is also equipped with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash, which helps to capture good quality pictures even in low-light conditions.

The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus specifications

Build OS Android 12 Go edition UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 164.9 x 76.75 x 9.09mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Light Green , Light Blue, Black Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm) GPU PowerVR GE6300 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.53 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated) Camera Main Dual Camera: 8 MP, (wide) + 0.3 MP, Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected]) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted) Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W