Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan & Specifications

Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus is easy to get in Pakistan at costs a fair amount. It is powered by an Mediatek Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0 GHz.
It features a 6.53-inch Full HD display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 Pixels.
The Redmi A1 Plus comes with a dual rear camera setup, featuring a 8-megapixel primary sensor and a 0.3-megapixel secondary sensor with an led flash.
The front-facing camera is a 5-megapixel sensor.
The camera is also equipped with phase detection autofocus and dual-LED flash, which helps to capture good quality pictures even in low-light conditions.
The smartphone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
The Xiaomi Redmi A1 Plus price in Pakistan is Rs. 30,999/-
|Build
|OS
|Android 12 Go edition
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|164.9 x 76.75 x 9.09mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Light Green, Light Blue, Black
|Frequency
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|Processor
|CPU
|2.0 Ghz Quad Core Cortex-A53
|Chipset
|Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
|GPU
|PowerVR GE6300
|Display
|Technology
|IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
|Size
|6.53 Inches
|Resolution
|720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
|Extra Features
|400 nits (typ)
|Memory
|Built-in
|32GB Built-in, 2GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated)
|Camera
|Main
|Dual Camera: 8 MP, (wide) + 0.3 MP, Dual LED Flash
|Features
|Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|5 MP, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|Connectivity
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM radio (not yet confirmed)
|USB
|microUSB 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Data
|GPRS, EDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
|Features
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Fingerprint (rear-mounted)
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|built-in + downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|Battery
|Capacity
|(Li-ion Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Battery charging 10W
