Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan & Features

Articles
Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan & Features

  • Xiaomi Redmi A1 is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio A22 processor.
  • The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.
  • It has a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.
Xiaomi Redmi A1 offers a good balance of performance and features at an affordable price point. It is a mid-range smartphone.

It is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0GHz and runs on Android 12 OS with the company’s MIUI 12 on top.

The device comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan is  Rs. 29,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi A1 specifications

BuildOSAndroid 12 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions164.9 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm
Weight192 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsBlack, Blue, Green
Frequency2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
ProcessorCPU2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53
ChipsetMediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm)
GPUPowerVR GE6300
DisplayTechnologyIPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch
Size6.52 Inches
Resolution720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI)
Extra Features400 nits (typ)
MemoryBuilt-in32/64GB Built-in, 3/4GB RAM
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CameraMainDual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.2, Dual LED Flash
FeaturesPhase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected])
Front5 MP, f/2.2, (wide)
ConnectivityWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM radio (not yet confirmed)
USBmicroUSB 2.0
NFCNo
DataGPRSEDGE, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A
FeaturesSensorsAccelerometer, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
Gamesbuilt-in + downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraPhoto/video editor, Document viewer
BatteryCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Battery charging 10W
