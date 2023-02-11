Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan & Features

Xiaomi Redmi A1 is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio A22 processor.

The phone is powered by a 5000 mAh battery.

It has a 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 offers a good balance of performance and features at an affordable price point. It is a mid-range smartphone.

It is powered by an octa-core Mediatek Helio A22 processor clocked at 2.0GHz and runs on Android 12 OS with the company’s MIUI 12 on top.

The device comes with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, which is expandable via a dedicated microSD card slot.

Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan

Xiaomi Redmi A1 price in Pakistan is Rs. 29,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi A1 specifications

Build OS Android 12 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 164.9 x 76.5 x 9.1 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Black, Blue, Green Frequency 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 38(2600), 39(1900), 40(2300), 41(2500) Processor CPU 2.0 Ghz Octa Core Cortex-A53 Chipset Mediatek MT6761 Helio A22 (12 nm ) GPU PowerVR GE6300 Display Technology IPS LCD Capacitive Touchscreen, 16M Colors, Multitouch Size 6.52 Inches Resolution 720 x 1600 Pixels (~269 PPI) Extra Features 400 nits (typ) Memory Built-in 32/64GB Built-in, 3/ 4GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) Camera Main Dual Camera: 8 MP, f/2.0, (wide), AF + 2 MP, f/2.2, Dual LED Flash Features Phase detection, geo-tagging, touch focus, face detection, Video ([email protected]) Front 5 MP, f/2.2, (wide) Connectivity WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM radio (not yet confirmed) USB microUSB 2.0 NFC No Data GPRS , EDGE , 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A Features Sensors Accelerometer, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games built-in + downloadable Torch Yes Extra Photo/video editor, Document viewer Battery Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Battery charging 10W