Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications

Oppo F19 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is now on the market, and it is powered by a powerful Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm) processor. This device is capable of connecting to a 5G network.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the phone’s display.
The phone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. A microSD card can be used to expand the storage capacity.
On the back, there is a quad-camera setup. The phone’s main camera has 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera has 13 megapixels.
The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery, including 33 W fast charging capability.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm
|Weight
|178 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 612
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.44 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRSv, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised)
