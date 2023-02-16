Advertisement
  Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications

  • The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has four cameras on the back.
  • The smartphone has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.
  • The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is now on the market, and it is powered by a powerful Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm) processor. This device is capable of connecting to a 5G network.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the phone’s display.

The phone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. A microSD card can be used to expand the storage capacity.

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup. The phone’s main camera has 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera has 13 megapixels.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery, including 33 W fast charging capability.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 specificaions

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIUI 12
Dimensions160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm
Weight178 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsOnyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm)
GPUAdreno 612
DISPLAYTechnologySuper AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.44 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected][email protected]/60fps)
Front13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRSv, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
Extra24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised)
