Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan & specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has four cameras on the back.

The smartphone has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display.

The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 is now on the market, and it is powered by a powerful Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm) processor. This device is capable of connecting to a 5G network.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 has a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 1080 x 2400 FHD+ resolution. Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protects the phone’s display.

The phone has 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. A microSD card can be used to expand the storage capacity.

On the back, there is a quad-camera setup. The phone’s main camera has 48 megapixels, and the selfie camera has 13 megapixels.

The device comes with a 5000 mAh battery, including 33 W fast charging capability.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 price in Pakistan is Rs. 31,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 specificaions

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 160.5 x 74.5 x 8.3 mm Weight 178 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Gray, Pebble White, Lake Green FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.2 GHz Kryo 460 Gold + 6 x 1.7 GHz Kryo 460 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SDM678 Snapdragon 678 (11 nm) GPU Adreno 612 DISPLAY Technology Super AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.44 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 450 nits (typ), 1100 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 48 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), 1/2.0″, PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 13 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, HDR, Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRSv, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 50% in 25 min, 100% in 74 min (advertised)