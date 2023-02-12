Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display.

The smartphone has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G chipset.

The device includes 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is available for purchase at a reasonable price. The device has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G 2.3 GHz Octa Core processor. It is a premium chipset based on 8-nanometer technology and provides high-end performance.

The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and includes HDR10 support. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

On the back of the phone, there is a quad-camera arrangement with an LED flash. A 5020 mAh, 33 W fast-charging battery powers the smartphone.

Also Read Oppo A96 price in Pakistan & specifications The Oppo A96 has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. The smartphone has...

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan

Advertisement

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro specifications

BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI MIUI 12 Dimensions 164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm Weight 192 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm) GPU Adreno 618 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.67 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Extra Features 120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps) Front 16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.1 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0 NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra 24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)