Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan & specifications

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is available for purchase at a reasonable price. The device has 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G 2.3 GHz Octa Core processor. It is a premium chipset based on 8-nanometer technology and provides high-end performance.
The smartphone has a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a 120 Hz refresh rate and includes HDR10 support. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.
On the back of the phone, there is a quad-camera arrangement with an LED flash. A 5020 mAh, 33 W fast-charging battery powers the smartphone.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro price in Pakistan is Rs. 50,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIUI 12
|Dimensions
|164.5 x 76.2 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|192 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Onyx Gray, Glacier Blue, Gradient Bronze
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (2 x 2.3 GHz Kryo 470 Gold + 6 x 1.8 GHz Kryo 470 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM7150 Snapdragon 732G (8 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 618
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.67 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~395 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Extra Features
|120Hz, HDR10, 450 nits (typ), 1200 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 6GB RAM
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 108 MP, f/1.9, 26mm (wide), 1/1.52″, dual pixel PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide), 1/4.0″ + 5 MP, f/2.4, (macro), AF + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth) LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected]/60fps)
|Front
|16 MP, f/2.5, (wide), 1/3.06″, Panorama, Video ([email protected], [email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.1 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, XviD/MP4/H.264 player, MP3/WAV/eAAC+/FLAC player, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|24-bit/192kHz audio, Active noise cancellation with dedicated mic, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5020 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 59% in 30 min (advertised)
