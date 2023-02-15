Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan and specifications.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 display has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.

The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is a powerful mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. This is one of the most recent flagship chipsets on the market. For more power, it has an Octa-Core processor inside the handset.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Under the hood of this smartphone, there is also a powerful GPU called the Adreno 610. The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. There are four cameras on the back of the phone.

The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 13 megapixels. The smartphone is powered by a 5000-mAh, 33-watt fast-charging battery.

Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan The Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/- Advertisement Xiaomi Redmi note 11 specifications BUILD OS Android 11 OS UI MIU1 13 Dimensions 159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm Weight 179 g SIM Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM) Colors Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue FREQUENCY 2G Band SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900

SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900 3G Band HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100 4G Band LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500) PROCESSOR CPU Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver) Chipset Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm ) GPU Adreno 610 DISPLAY Technology AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch Size 6.4 Inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI) Protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Extra Features 90Hz, 700 nits , 1000 nits (peak) MEMORY Built-in 128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM , UFS 2.2 Card microSDXC (dedicated slot) CAMERA Main Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash Features Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected]) Front 13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected]) CONNECTIVITY WLAN Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot Bluetooth v5.0 with A2DP, LE GPS Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS Radio FM Radio (Unspecified) USB USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go NFC No Infrared Yes Data GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA) FEATURES Sensors Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity Audio 3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone Browser HTML5 Messaging SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM Games Built-in + Downloadable Torch Yes Extra NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection , Photo/video editor, Document viewer BATTERY Capacity (Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh – Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+ Also Read Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specs Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.4-inch screen. The phone is powered...