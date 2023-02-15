Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & full specifications

Redmi Note 11 price in Pakistan & specs
Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.4-inch screen. The phone is powered...
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is a powerful mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. This is one of the most recent flagship chipsets on the market. For more power, it has an Octa-Core processor inside the handset.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Under the hood of this smartphone, there is also a powerful GPU called the Adreno 610. The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage. There are four cameras on the back of the phone.
The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 13 megapixels. The smartphone is powered by a 5000-mAh, 33-watt fast-charging battery.
The Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-
|BUILD
|OS
|Android 11 OS
|UI
|MIU1 13
|Dimensions
|159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
|Weight
|179 g
|SIM
|Dual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
|Colors
|Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
|FREQUENCY
|2G Band
|SIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
|3G Band
|HSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
|4G Band
|LTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
|PROCESSOR
|CPU
|Octa-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
|Chipset
|Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
|GPU
|Adreno 610
|DISPLAY
|Technology
|AMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
|Size
|6.4 Inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
|Protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Extra Features
|90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
|MEMORY
|Built-in
|128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
|Card
|microSDXC (dedicated slot)
|CAMERA
|Main
|Quad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
|Features
|Geo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
|Front
|13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
|CONNECTIVITY
|WLAN
|Wi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
|Bluetooth
|v5.0 with A2DP, LE
|GPS
|Yes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
|Radio
|FM Radio (Unspecified)
|USB
|USB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
|NFC
|No
|Infrared
|Yes
|Data
|GPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
|FEATURES
|Sensors
|Accelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
|Audio
|3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
|Browser
|HTML5
|Messaging
|SMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
|Games
|Built-in + Downloadable
|Torch
|Yes
|Extra
|NFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
|BATTERY
|Capacity
|(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
|– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+
