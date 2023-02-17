Advertisement
  • Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features
Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan & special features

  • Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan and specifications.
  • Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 display has a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels.
  • The smartphone has a 5000 mAh battery capacity.
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 is a powerful mid-range smartphone that is now available for purchase. The smartphone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 chipset. This is one of the most recent flagship chipsets on the market. For more power, it has an Octa-Core processor inside the handset.

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 has a 6.43-inch AMOLED capacitive touchscreen with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. Under the hood of this smartphone, there is also a powerful GPU called the Adreno 610. The device includes 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of built-in storage.

There are four cameras on the back of the phone. The primary camera of the phone is 50 megapixels, while the front-facing camera of the phone is 13 megapixels. The smartphone is powered by a 5000-mAh, 33-watt fast-charging battery.

Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan

The Xiaomi Redmi note 11 price in Pakistan is Rs. 44,999/-

Xiaomi Redmi note 11 specifications

BUILDOSAndroid 11 OS
UIMIU1 13
Dimensions159.9 x 73.9 x 8.1 mm
Weight179 g
SIMDual Sim, Dual Standby (Nano-SIM)
ColorsGraphite Gray, Pearl White, Star Blue
FREQUENCY2G BandSIM1: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
SIM2: GSM 850 / 900 / 1800 / 1900
3G BandHSDPA 850 / 900 / 1700(AWS) / 1900 / 2100
4G BandLTE band 1(2100), 3(1800), 5(850), 7(2600), 8(900), 40(2300), 41(2500)
PROCESSORCPUOcta-core (4 x 2.4 GHz Kryo 265 Gold + 4 x 1.9 GHz Kryo 265 Silver)
ChipsetQualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G (6 nm)
GPUAdreno 610
DISPLAYTechnologyAMOLED Capacitive Touchscreen, Multitouch
Size6.4 Inches
Resolution1080 x 2400 Pixels (~409 PPI)
ProtectionCorning Gorilla Glass 3
Extra Features90Hz, 700 nits, 1000 nits (peak)
MEMORYBuilt-in128GB Built-in, 4GB RAM, UFS 2.2
CardmicroSDXC (dedicated slot)
CAMERAMainQuad Camera: 50 MP, f/1.8, 26mm (wide), PDAF + 8 MP, f/2.2, (ultrawide) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (macro) + 2 MP, f/2.4, (depth), LED Flash
FeaturesGeo-tagging, Phase detection, touch focus, HDR, Panorama, Video ([email protected])
Front13 MP, f/2.4, (wide), Video ([email protected])
CONNECTIVITYWLANWi-Fi 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac, dual-band, Wi-Fi Direct, hotspot
Bluetoothv5.0 with A2DP, LE
GPSYes + A-GPS support & Glonass, BDS
RadioFM Radio (Unspecified)
USBUSB Type-C 2.0, USB On-The-Go
NFCNo
InfraredYes
DataGPRS, Edge, 3G (HSPA 42.2/5.76 Mbps), 4G LTE-A (CA)
FEATURESSensorsAccelerometer, Compass, Fingerprint (side mounted), Gyro, Proximity
Audio3.5mm Audio Jack, 24-bit/192kHz audio, Speaker Phone
BrowserHTML5
MessagingSMS(threaded view), MMS, Email, Push Mail, IM
GamesBuilt-in + Downloadable
TorchYes
ExtraNFC (availability varies between market), IP53, dust and splash protection, Photo/video editor, Document viewer
BATTERYCapacity(Li-Po Non removable), 5000 mAh
– Fast charging 33W, 100% in 60 min (advertised), Power Delivery 3.0, Quick Charge 3+

